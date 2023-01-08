ALBANIAN MAN OPENS FIRE ON SERBIAN YOUTHS NEAR ŠTRPCI for carrying Yule log, child (11) among those injured!

Two Serbian boys, relatives Stefan Stojanović (11) and Miloš Stojanović (21), were wounded today in Gotovuša near Štrpci when a local Albanian man opened fire on them from a moving vehicle in an unprovoked attack.

At the time of the attack, the children were walking by the road carrying the Yule log when the attacker started shooting.

They suffered exit wounds, one boy getting shot in the hand and the other in the shoulder. It was pure luck that they were not killed or ended up in a life-threatening condition.

They are now being transported to the Medical Centre in Gračanica, where they will receive the best possible care.

The Office for Kosovo and Metohija said in a statement that it was an obvious case of attempted murder of innocent Serbian children, who were seen as a bother solely because they had been carrying the Yule log, thus clearly showing they were Serbian.

"Although multiple eye-witnesses saw the licence plate of the vehicle that opened fire, the local police let the vehicle go. This sort of attack is a direct consequence of the anti-Serbian policies pursued by Albin Kurti, whose conduct and actions encourage all those who are out for Serbian blood, even at Christmas. We demand an urgent and resolute response of the international community, and The Office for Kosovo and Metohija will provide all necessary assistance to the families and those injured," the statement of The Office for Kosovo and Metohija says.

