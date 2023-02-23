PARLIAMENT SPEAKER VLADIMIR ORLIĆ FOR KURIR: ‘Violence, barbarity, screaming, and expletives all opposition has to offer!’

“Everything that the so-called opposition – in effect nothing more than the members of the former regime or those who at the time they were in power lived off of them, alongside their coalition partners – shows in the parliament speaks volumes about who they are. Violence, aggression, barbarity, expletives, screaming, blowing whistles, lying under assembly seats, and stomping on them are evidently the best all of them can offer and do. The Progressive Party MPs have shown that, in addition to being responsible, they have by far the biggest heart.”

This is what Parliament Speaker Vladimir Orlić says in his interview with Kurir, also revealing how he felt when the President of Serbia was attacked during the two-day extraordinary session on Kosovo and Metohija. He also talks about what his most difficult moment in the parliament has been so far, whether he is in favour of calling an election, as well as what he thinks about the coalition partners from the Socialist Party and those who have left the party because they lost their posts.

You are Parliament Speaker at perhaps the most challenging of times. You were present during the recent attacks against the President, and even when an attempted physical assault against Vučić on the part of some opposition leaders took place. How did you feel personally when you saw all that?

“There are no leaders there at all – it is merely an anti-state coalition of fake right-wingers, supported by and rooted for by those who advocate an ‘independent Kosovo’, that went at the President of Serbia. Their true leaders and owners watched it all being broadcast, from a different location, and they were certainly happy that the world could see the worst sort of image of the Serbian parliament. All the rest of us felt nothing but contempt and disgust at the barbarity and cowardice. Many decent and responsible people, true patriots, left the parties of this anti-state coalition on the very same day for the same reason.”

What was the most striking and difficult moment during the sessions of the parliament so far for you personally?

“The session attended by President Vučić has left the biggest impression on me, because all of Serbia could see him debunking scores of lies of these so-called ‘patriots’ all by himself, destroying their previously prepared scenario, and cancelling the announced rally in front of the National Assembly Building before it even started, only to then expose on live television the extent to which none of them is concerned at all for Kosovo, the people, or Serbia. Afterwards, many of them, their tails between their legs, raced out of the parliament, and didn’t return while he was there. What is always the hardest is listening to them insulting the people. When you call people stupid, backward, or uneducated… Just because they won’t vote for you. However, it’s useful for people to hear that, so that they know exactly who respects them and how much.”

There are many comments to the effect that the Socialist Party MPs were “conspicuously silent” during the session, that they did not put in enough of an effort, and that some of them were doing online shopping and watching adult films. Do you still see the Socialist Party as the principal coalition partner of the Progressive Party in the future? Can they be a trusted ally after all that has happened?

“For us in the Progressive Party, the most important thing is that the Progressive Party MPs showed at that session the strongest unity, the greatest seriousness, and the most responsible attitude towards the state and the people, as well as that they have the biggest heart of everyone there. That was the most important thing for Serbia to see too. People do know that – that’s why people were by the side of their President Vučić and us during that session. The people have always been our most important partner and trusted ally. Our political opponents know this too, as well as those who don’t wish Serbia well: this is precisely why all their attacks target President Vučić and the Progressive Party. That’s how it’s always been.”

The President has said that an election is not a good solution at this point in time, but is that option entirely ruled out? You attended talks with him too, alongside the Prime Minister and the Cabinet ministers. What do your colleagues from the Progressive Party say about a snap election?

“We agree with the President’s assessment, all of us. As well as with all the other conclusions he put forward in this regard.”

What is your message for those who have left the Progressive Party because they lost their posts? The President has mentioned Zorana Mihajlović, who intends to found her own party.

“We didn’t found the Progressive Party because of posts, but because of Serbia. There were other parties back then to get posts through; as for us, we have always wanted to be something completely different from them. Through hard work and dedication to the struggle, we’ve managed to build the strongest and most important political party by far, which nowadays represents the very political core of the Serbian people and is the central state-building force. The importance of the Progressive Party goes beyond all personal vanity, ambition, and particular interests. We have gone down a long, hard, and rough path to achieve that, and this is why we certainly won’t ever allow turning into what used to be the ‘yellow enterprise’. Never. That’s where the difference lies between the Progressive Party and everyone else. Everyone whose heart is with our party understands that well and is proud of that difference and their party. Those who don’t understand it can always choose their own company. This is a free country.”

Intra-party elections at all levels are underway, and the Progressive Party convention is scheduled for 27 May. Do you expect any bigger changes within the party? Are there those who in the meantime have not lived up to the trust placed in them or have distinguished themselves? Vučić said on a number of occasions that he would like to step down as party leader.

“One of the well-known characteristics of the Progressive Party is that our staffing and personnel policy is based solely on achieved results, and we don’t hesitate to give a chance to people who earn it. You can see that in the make-up of the Party Presidency and our parliamentary group, as well as in numerous local authorities. Such an attitude towards one’s duties and the responsibility associated with them, that goes without saying when it comes to us. It is precisely because the best results and the best policy mean that our party and country is led by the best person that Serbia has that all of us in the Progressive Party want Aleksandar Vučić to lead us. We say this openly always and everywhere.”

Orlić in private: ‘All daily worries pale in comparison with the love of my four ladies’ It is a generally known fact that you have a PhD in telecommunications and that you are a scientist and a sharp orator. Many believe that you have been appointed as Parliament Speaker as a very young politician. You are married, with three children. Who is Vladimir Orlić when he leaves the parliament hall? “The duties of the MPs don’t stop once they leave the parliament hall, and this is how all of us in the parliamentary group Aleksandar Vučić – Together We Can Do Anything feel. There are always things to do in the parliament for those who can and want to work. It’s just that the duties and living circumstances may differ depending on the roles that we have, but the attitude towards the state and work is the same for all of us. Moreover, just like the others in the Progressive Party, I work in the party I love and have the honour to represent. We’re not about counting ‘work hours’ and ‘workdays’ – it’s the policy we fight for that we live for. That’s our life and that’s who we are: in the parliament hall as much as at a sales stand or our neighbourhood. That said, I try to spend each moment that remains of each day with my family. All daily worries invariably pale in comparison with the love of my four ladies.”

