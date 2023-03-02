ADRIA MEDIA GROUP SETS HISTORICAL RECORD IN REAL USER NUMBERS Kurir most-read for 52 consecutive months!

Adria Media Group (AMG) continues its complete dominance on the Serbian market, having set in February a new record there in terms of real users.

According to the data available from Gemius*, which provides official readership figures for the web portals in Serbia, the Kurir daily remains the most-read Serbian website, having been so for 52 consecutive months.

AMG digital publishing leader in all segments and record-setter in terms of real user numbers in February

The February data reveal that Adria Media Group is far ahead of its competitors in terms of all the parameters: we are number one in terms of real users, page views, the number of visits, and the time users have spent on our websites.

If the time that the Serbian population has spent on the AMG websites in February is added up, the total is an imposing figure of 576 years and 47 days – or an incredible 5 million hours. That is 69 percent higher than the publisher ranked second, and 108 percent higher than the one ranked third.

AMG has taken a convincing first place in terms of page views as well, for the fourth year in a row now. In February, the visitors of our internet editions viewed over 288 million web pages, which is 79 percent more than the second-ranked competitor, and as much as 162 percent more than the third-ranked one.

AMG's dominance is also seen in the number of visits: In February alone, the citizens of Serbia visited our websites over 95 million times, which is 37 percent more than the second-ranked and 76 percent more than the third-ranked in the Gemius list.

Dominance in the news and woman/lifestyle categories

In terms of specific categories, AMG is the leader in the news, and woman/lifestyle segments.

Most time spent and greatest number of page views on the Kurir website

According to the official readership figures for the Serbian web portals, Kurir.rs confirmed its leadership position among the domestic websites in the past month as well. According to the Gemius list, Kurir is in first place in terms of page views and overall time spent by the readers on the website, while Blic has a slightly higher percentage in terms of the number of visits and real users, and Telegraf a slightly higher percentage in terms of real users only.

Kurir has been the most-read Serbian web portal for an incredible 52 consecutive months, with the greatest number of page views and most time spent by users on the website. In February, Kurir had over 194 million page views, which is 46 percent more than the following competitor, and the citizens of Serbia spent as much as 41 percent more time on Kurir's website than the website of the following competitor, testifying to the fact that Kurir has the most loyal readership.

Kurir Television remains most-viewed generalist cable channel in the networks in which it is available in February 2023 too

This year too, Kurir Television remains the most-viewed generalist cable channel in the networks in which it is available. We have the biggest viewing share and a reach of over 600,000 viewers on a daily basis, having also had the biggest viewing share growth of all the cable channels.

The success of our television is a result of the power of the Kurir brand, which is recognizable by its high-quality content that meets the needs of the viewers, as well as of the fact that we make over nine hours of original programming every workday, with the best news content, and plenty of family entertainment content and popular TV series and films.

Thank you for your trust

In addition to Kurir, Mondo, and Espreso, our specialized brands also contribute to the results of the Group: smartlife.rs, lepaisrećna.rs, stvarukusa.rs, sensa.rs, wanted.rs, yumama.rs, glossy.rs, stil.rs, nationalgeographic.rs, elle.rs , and others. Part of the AMG family is also the advertising website sasomange.rs, which has been growing steadily in terms of the number of advertisements and registered users.

We would like to thank all of you who contribute to the successes of Adria Media Group – our readers and viewers, all our staff, our clients, and our partners.

* The research conducted by gemiusAudience monitors the visitor figures of Serbian web pages. The research includes over 100 Serbian internet websites, which is why gemiusAudience has become a standard in internet research and measurement, accepted by all the relevant media agencies, online media, and advertisers in the countries of Eastern and Central Europe. The data provided by what has as yet been the only official research into the visitor figures of the Serbian web pages are comparable and publicly available on the following web address: https://rating.gemius.com/rs.

