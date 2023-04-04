CONTINUED DOMINANCE: Kurir most-read Serbian website for 53 consecutive months, Kurir Stil leading women’s web portal

Adria Media Group continues its complete dominance on the Serbian market, owing primarily to the Kurir, Mondo, and Espreso web portals, which remain among the top 10 websites in Serbia, according to the data available from Gemius*, which provides official readership figures for the web portals in Serbia.

Starting from March, the Gemius data is presented using a new interface, which illustrates even more clearly the two key metrics – internet reach and time spent on a website (designated in the chart as ATS), which shows the true power of both the brands and the publishers. The combined data of these two parameters illustrates even more convincingly how far ahead of its competitors Adria Media Group is. In the past month, not only did AMG once again set the record in the number of real users, page views, and the number of visits – on top of this, 82.87 percent of internet users in Serbia spent one hour and 17 minutes on our web portals, which is 37 percent more than on the websites of the media company ranked second.

As a result, Adria Media Group remains far ahead of its competitors in terms of all the parameters: we are number one in terms of real users, page views, the number of visits, and the time users have spent on our websites.

Adria Media Group (AMG) digital publishing leader in all segments

If the time that the Serbian population spent on the AMG websites in March is added up, the total is an imposing figure of 577 years and 307 days – or an incredible 5 million hours. That is 65 percent higher than the publisher ranked second, and 106 percent higher than the one ranked third.

AMG has taken a convincing first place in terms of page views as well, for the fourth year in a row now. In March the visitors of our internet editions viewed over 293 million web pages, which is 74 percent more than the second-ranked competitor, and as much as 151 percent more than the third-ranked one.

AMG's dominance is also seen in the number of visits: In March alone, the citizens of Serbia visited our websites over 97 million times, which is 35 percent more than the second-ranked and 73 percent more than the third-ranked in the Gemius list.

Dominance in the news, woman/lifestyle, and sport categories

In terms of specific categories, AMG is the leader in the news, woman/lifestyle, and sport segments.

*AMG News (Kurir (Current Affairs, Society, World, Belgrade, Politics, Serbia, Region), Mondo Info, Espreso (News, World), Ringier News (Blic - News (Current Affairs, Society, World, Belgrade, Politics, Serbia, Vojvodina, The Republic of Srpska), AMG Sport (Kurir Sport, Mondo Sport, Espreso Sport), Ringier Sport (Sportal), AMG Woman/Lifestyle (Stil, Lepa i Srećna, Wanted, Sensa, Stvar ukusa, Yumama, Glossy, Elle), Ringier Woman/Lifestyle (Blic žena, Ana.rs), AMG Showbusiness/Entertainment (Kurir Stars, Mondo Zabava, Espreso Showbiz, Ringier Showbusiness/Entertainment (Blic Zabava, Puls Online)

Kurir far ahead of all local websites

The chart that shows the power of the websites in Serbia; source: Gemius*

According to the official readership figures for the Serbian web portals, Kurir.rs has been the most-read Serbian website for an incredible 53 consecutive months, with by far and ahead the greatest number of page views and the most loyal readership, which spent one hour and 6 minutes on average on the website, which is as much as 46 percent more than Blic, and 358 percent more than Telegraf.

Kurir.rs confirmed its leadership position among the domestic websites in the past month as well. According to the Gemius list, Kurir is in first place in terms of page views and overall time spent by the readers on the website, while Blic has a slightly higher percentage in terms of the number of visits and real users, and Telegraf a slightly higher percentage in terms of real users only.

Kurir has been the most-read Serbian web portal for an incredible 53 consecutive months, with by far the greatest number of page views and most time spent by users on the website. In March, Kurir had over 194 million page views, which is 39 percent more than the following competitor, and the citizens of Serbia spent as much as 37 percent more time on Kurir's website than the website of the following competitor, testifying to the fact that Kurir has the most loyal readership.

KURIR STIL WEBSITE’S HISTORIC RECORD: First choice of Serbia’s women!

As for women’s web portals, the Gemius data shows that Kurir Stil has positioned itself as the leading website in Serbia. In March, it set its new historic record – with as many as 2.2 million real users.

Kurir Television remains most-viewed generalist cable channel in the networks in which it is available in March 2023 too

This year too, Kurir Television remains the most-viewed generalist cable channel in the networks in which it is available. We have the biggest viewing share and a reach of over 600,000 viewers on a daily basis, having also had the biggest viewing share growth of all the cable channels.

The success of our television is a result of the power of the Kurir brand, which is recognizable by its high-quality content that meets the needs of the viewers, as well as of the fact that we make over nine hours of original programming every workday, with the best news content, and plenty of family entertainment content and popular TV series and films.

Thank you for your trust

In addition to Kurir, Mondo, and Espreso, our specialized brands also contribute to the results of the Group: Smartlife, Lepa & Srećna, Stvar ukusa, Sensa, Wanted, Yumama, Glossy, Stil, National Geographic Srbija, Elle Srbija and others. Part of the AMG family is also the advertising website Sasomange, which has been growing steadily in terms of the number of advertisements and registered users.

We would like to thank all of you who contribute to the successes of Adria Media Group – our readers and viewers, all our staff, our clients, and our partners.

* The research conducted by gemiusAudience monitors the visitor figures of Serbian web pages. The research includes over 100 Serbian internet websites, which is why gemiusAudience has become a standard in internet research and measurement, accepted by all the relevant media agencies, online media, and advertisers in the countries of Eastern and Central Europe. The data provided by what has as yet been the only official research into the visitor figures of the Serbian web pages are comparable and publicly available on the following web address: https://rating.gemius.com/rs.