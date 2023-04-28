‘I FEEL PRIVILEGED TO SPEND EASTER WITH MY FAMILY’: Stefan Milenković on his son, Belgrade performance, and swimming in cold VRBAS

There is no rest over the holidays for our famous violinist Stefan Milenković, as two great and very different concerts are on his schedule in Belgrade and Banjaluka. The first will take place as early as Saturday, 15 April, which is when he will be performing at the Kolarac Concert Hall during the Belgrade Days event, and entry is free.

foto: Kurir TV

The second one is a humanitarian performance on 22 April at the festival Plan B, to be held in Banjaluka, where he will share the stage with Nele Karajlić. Stefan spoke with Kurir about the holidays, as well as his son and heir Nikola, who has changed his life.

“Belgrade is my city – I used to live with my family literally 20 meters away from the Town Hall. Whenever I perform here or elsewhere, I feel as if I’m not playing ‘for’ the audience, but ‘with’ the audience, as if we are all part of this artistic, musical act together. I can’t for the concert,” Stefan said.

foto: Nebojša Babić

You also have a performance with Dr Nele Karajlić in a week. How do the rock musicians see you? Bajaga and other musicians will be there too.

“No idea. I don’t consider myself a rock musician, but a rather untypical artist. On the other hand, Nele is no ordinary rock or punk musician, but a man with many talents. Being who we are, we struck a chord and will do something different. I hope that we won’t clash with the classic rock musicians, because it’s a different world, which requires incredible expertise. I wouldn’t have the courage to go into that as any kind of equal. However, when classical music enters the mix, I’m all for it, because I find it’s a lot of fun, and I think that people have accepted it as predicted.”

It is interesting that Novak Đoković will be in Banjaluka as well. Have you had a chance to meet?

“Of course. The last time we met was at the Town Hall after Wimbledon, and before that in Dubai, I think.”

What sort of music do you enjoy listening to privately?

“It’s a pretty wide range of musicians and genres. I listened to Riblja Čorbu, Bajaga, Bijelo Dugme, but of course, after that I added to the list a whole bunch of stuff and artists. I’m pretty much an omnivore when it comes to music. That’s fairly untypical. Classical music I listen to the least because I’m always surrounded by it.”

foto: Ana Paunković

What has living in Novi Sad brought you?

“I’m first and foremost a Belgrader, my family lives here. I feel that both my heart and my body are at both places equally. Novi Sad is a wonderful place to live in, it’s peaceful and I like it, because I’m always on the road. It is practical in the sense that I don’t need a car to attend to various obligations, and even if I did, the whole thing is much faster. I like it because my life is quite hectic, and I need a place that’s safe, a safe haven. On the other hand, I spent ten years in New York, and after that, any other city is peaceful as far as I’m concerned. Even Belgrade is peaceful, after everything.”

How will you be spending the holidays?

“With my family. We’ll probably be at home. Those are the moments when being at home is the greatest privilege. We’re always somewhere else because of work, so staying at home is the greatest privilege. Our kid is the focus and centre of our world. He’s turning three on 25 April, so it’s always a lot of fun being with him.”

foto: Lenka Keleman

Have you started preparing for his birthday? Are you looking for an indoor playground?

“Indoor playgrounds are his passion. When the weather is bad and we don’t know where to take him, because he gets restless at home, then we take him to a playground so that he could get a good run and have fun.”

How does he respond to music? Has he shown an interest?

“He likes music because he is always surrounded by it. He has a good sense of rhythm, and sings a tune every now and then. At the moment, he is interested in just about everything, but we’ll see if he’s destined to be a musician.”

foto: Ana Paunković

Banjaluka is your wife Gorica’s hometown. What is her family like? Do you like the town?

“It’s always nice there, and it’d been like that long before I started this emotional relationship. Banjaluka is really a beautiful little town, and I have many friends there. I like the energy it has, the same as Vrbas. I’ve swum in the cold water countless times. Of course, when we visit with the family, it’s always great. I mean, our kid has a chance to spend more time with his family, which I think is important.”

Kurir.rs/ Ljubomir Radanov