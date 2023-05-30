DARKO GLIŠIĆ FOR KURIR: ‘Progressives call for gathering of unity, not hate! I believe Vučić will give HISTORIC SPEECH there’

Sweeping and important changes lie ahead for the Serbian Progressive Party in the coming days, to be shaped by the decisions made at the party convention. In his interview with Kurir, the President of the Progressive Party Executive Committee Darko Glišić says that the Progressive Party is always in good shape, noting that in the past decade it has won all the elections, from local to state ones. He thinks that the opposition uses great tragedies for its own political interests and attempts to take power by force. As regards the Belgrade gathering, organized by the Progressives and to be held on Friday, Glišić makes a point of saying that it is not a gathering of hate, but of unity, and announces that President Aleksandar Vučić will give a historic speech there.

The Serbian Progressive Party has announced a large gathering, to be held on 26 May in Belgrade, one day before the party convention. What is the occasion for the gathering and what sorts of messages do you wish to send?

“It’s important to point out that it is not either a rally or a counterrally. It is a gathering of hope and fight for Serbia’s further progress, an assembly of people who want to support the fight for our most important national interests – peace, stability, preserving the territorial integrity, and economic development.”

Who are you calling upon to join this gathering? Will your coalition partners be there as well?

“We are calling upon the citizens of the Republic of Serbia, irrespective of their religious, national, or any other background. Everyone is welcome. This is not a gathering of hate but of unity.”

Who will address those gathered?

“You will see on Friday, 26 May. The President of the Republic of Serbia will certainly make an address, and I’m sure it will be a historic speech.”

You have accused the opposition that its protest against violence has marred the respect that the nation feels for the recent tragic events. What exactly is it about these protests – which will evidently keep going – that you object to ?

“They’re not interested in the victims. They haven’t shown a shred of respect for the victims; rather, it seems as though they could hardly wait for a tragedy to happen in order to use it for their own political interests. Exactly like they did during the coronavirus pandemic, the floods, and so on. You have heard from their ideologues and protest organizers that children should be given guns, that the President of the Republic should have his head cut off and his children closed in manholes… What exactly is it about such statements that is against violence? Which of their suggestions would be a prevention measure aimed at reducing such tragic events to a minimum? There are no suggestions, just calls for lynching, bloodshed, and taking power by force.”

Can this situation, in which various kinds of discontent are spilling over into the streets, result in political destabilization and an election? What is your take here – will we have an election this year? And which would be a more realistic option – September this year, or the spring next year?

“We’ll see. When someone disputes your legitimacy and claims you don’t have the trust of the people, it makes sense to accommodate them as soon as possible and call an election. However, whenever we bring up elections, the opposition falls dead silent. We will certainly have the scheduled local and provincial elections in the first half of next year, and whether there will be something before and whether they will be accompanied by something more will be specified in the coming days.”

The Serbian Progressive Party convention, scheduled for 27 May, is expected to provide many answers to the most important current political issues. Major political decisions have been announced. What is the state of play at the Progressive Party ahead of the party convention, and what will it be afterwards?

“The Serbian Progressive Party is always in good shape, as it has won all elections in the past decade, from local to state ones. As for the decisions, the political platform, and the manifesto, you will hear more on this on 27 May in Kragujevac.”

Aleksandar Vučić has announced stepping down as party leader. Many people cannot imagine how the Progressive Party will function after such a major change. Can you?

“Life has taught me not to imagine much, but to do my job responsibly and honestly. Reality is an altogether different thing, and we will see what it will bring.”

According to unofficial media information, Vučić was allegedly preparing the party for opposition activities in his address at the expanded session of the Progressive Party Executive Committee, also criticising some party officials and public utility company managers, whose wives have very expensive handbags. Is there any truth to that?

“Some people, who were fond of conveying our internal conversations and discussions from closed sessions have asked to be removed from the list of party members via Šolak’s media, no less. As I have no intention to leave the party, I am unable to tell you a lot about our internal conversations. This is a matter of basic etiquette. The Progressive Party prepares to win at any election, and if someone better comes along, with a stronger manifesto and better results, and then wins, we will extend our hand to them.”

At this party convention, the Progressive Party will also be deciding on participating in the new popular movement. If this decision is adopted, what are the further steps in founding the movement and its expansion? Who will the first to be invited by the Progressive Party to join them?

“We can talk about it when the time comes. Let’s deal with things one by one – a great popular gathering on 26 May, followed by the party convention a day later, and then we can talk about the movement.”

Progressives enthusiastic about Tipsarević ‘Janko got in touch of his own accord to support the future’ You have promoted tennis player Janko Tipsarević as a new and valuable addition to the Progressives. How did that come about? foto: Printscreen/Twitter “Janko is not only an extraordinary sportsman, but also an extraordinary guy. He got in touch of his own accord, he didn’t ask for anything – he wanted to support the future, the work, and the results. And I must say that it’s been long since I saw so much enthusiasm about it on the part of our membership when the news broke of his joining the party. We will be side by side in our new triumphs.”

