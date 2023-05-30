Most important results: 600,000 planted saplings, campaign to raise awareness of environment importance and educational activities

Belgrade, 24 May – The fourth round of Plant A Tree, the largest mass planting movement in Serbia, has been successfully completed, as a result of which over 600,000 saplings have been planted at 350 locations across Serbia. In addition to the planting activities, other very important results of this project include raising awareness of the importance of the environment, as well as undertaking various educational activities. So far, 17 cities have been made greener, a dumping ground used for many years has been cleaned and turned into a green oasis, 10,000 saplings have been provided for all elementary schools in Serbia, 33 educational workshops for children have been held, murals have been painted in Belgrade and Čačak, and forestry conferences have been organized that gathered experts and the decision-makers from the state, non-governmental, and private sectors.

Plant A Tree is unique project aimed at making the environment healthier. Launched by Adria Media Group and the company dm drogerie markt, the project has received the support of partner institutions and been implemented with the help of the citizens. Its importance grows with every new round, and new ambitious plans have already been announced for the upcoming one.

Ana Aleksić, one of the managers at Adria Media Group, was delighted by the results and announced new project aims: “Four years ago, when we launched Plant A Tree, we didn’t dream that this project would become the biggest mass planting project in Serbia. So far, we have planted 600,000 saplings and – owing to the power of Adria Media Group’s media outlets and various educational activities as part of the project – we have managed to raise the general public’s awareness of the importance of the environment and to inspire others to launch numerous similar drives. We take great pride in the fact that we have managed to foster a communal spirit in people and, with the help of our employees, partner institutions, numerous volunteers, and public figures, to enable everyone wishing to contribute to making our country greener and a healthier place to live to join in. We move froward with the same enthusiasm and new goals because this is our way to show responsibility towards the community in which we live and work,” Ana Aleksić said in a statement.

1 / 5 Foto: Kurir

Svetlana Jovanović Mitić, dm Serbia and North Macedonia’s Marketing and Communications Manager, spoke with pride about the results of the fourth round of Plant A Tree. “Over 1,000 volunteers, alongside our colleagues and partners, are behind the 600,000 planted trees in the biggest reforestation drive in Serbia. In addition to planting, we have made 17 cities all across Serbia greener, with this phase being also marked by numerous activities, primarily aimed at the youngest. Education programmes have been held at five kindergartens in this round, and the children had the opportunity to plant lavender, dwarf everlast, and rosemary, build insect houses, and listen to lectures on bees. Moreover, all the elementary schools in Serbia have received two pine saplings each, which they have planted in their schoolyards, and the courtyard of the Zemun Secondary School of Medical Science has been made green as well. On the path to a greener planet, in this way we impart our values regarding social responsibility and environmental preservation to the youngest members of our community as well,” Svetlana Jovanović Mitić pointed out.

The Plant A Tree project was launched by Adria Media Group and the company dm-drogerie markt, with the support of the following partner institutions: The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Water Management – The Forest Administration; The Ministry of Education, Science, and Technological Development ;PE Srbijašume; PE Vojvodinašume; The Serbian Reforestation Movement; The Serbian Chamber of Commerce, The University of Belgrade’s Faculty of Biology Jevremovac Botanical Garden; The Faculty of Forestry in Belgrade; The School of Forestry in Kraljevo; and The Institute for Nature Conservation of Serbia. As of this planting round, two new partner institutions have joined in – The Vojvodina Secretariat for Urban Planning and Environmental Protection and The Forestry Institute.

Kurir