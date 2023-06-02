AMG ABSOLUTE DIGITAL PUBLISHING LEADER Kurir most-read website for 55 consecutive months, Kurir Biznis first choice of Serbia

Adria Media Group continues its complete dominance on the Serbian market, with 143,040 users more than the second-ranked, and 493,632 more than the third-ranked publisher, according to the data available from Gemius*, which provides official readership figures for the web portals in Serbia.

We would like to thank everyone who place their trust in our web portals, spearheaded by Kurir, Mondo, and Espreso, which remain in the top 10 websites in Serbia.

The chart that shows the power of media groups in Serbia. Source: Gemius*

Starting from March, the Gemius data is presented using a new interface. This way of presenting the data illustrates two key metrics – internet reach and time spent on a website (designated in the chart as ATS), which shows the true power of both the brands and the publishers in an even better and clearer way. The parameters presented thus illustrate even more convincingly how far ahead of its competitors Adria Media Group is.

In May as well, not only did AMG once again set the record in the number of real users, page views, and the number of visits – on top of this, 84.03 percent of internet users in Serbia spent an average of one hour and 25 minutes monthly on our web portals, which is one percent more users than in the last month. This is why we can proudly announce that ADRIA MEDIA GROUP, SPEARHEADED BY KURIR, IS SERBIA’S FIRST CHOICE.

As a result, Adria Media Group remains far ahead of its competitors in terms of all the parameters: we are number one in terms of real users, page views, the number of visits, and the time users have spent on our websites.

Adria Media Group (AMG) digital publishing leader in all segments

If the time that the Serbian population spent on the AMG websites in May is added up, the total is an imposing figure of 644 years and 45 days – or an incredible 5.64 million hours. That is 56 percent higher than the publisher ranked second, and 70.55 percent higher than the one ranked third.

AMG has taken a convincing first place in terms of page views as well, for the fourth year in a row now. In May, the visitors of our internet editions viewed over 342.5 million web pages, which is 69 percent more than the second-ranked competitor, and as much as 105 percent more than the third-ranked one.

AMG's dominance is also seen in the number of visits: In May alone, the citizens of Serbia visited our websites over 113 million times, which is 35 percent more than the second-ranked and 62.4 percent more than the third-ranked in the Gemius list.

Dominance in the NEWS, WOMAN/LIFESTYLE, SPORT, and BUSINESS categories

In terms of specific categories, AMG is an undisputed leader in the most important segments: news, woman/lifestyle, sport, and business.

* AMG News (Kurir (Current Affairs, Society, World, Belgrade, Politics, Serbia, Region), Mondo Info, Espreso (News, World), Ringier News (Blic - News (Current Affairs, Society, World, Belgrade, Politics, Serbia, Vojvodina, The Republic of Srpska), AMG Sport (Kurir Sport, Mondo Sport, Espreso Sport), Ringier Sport (Sportal), AMG Woman/Lifestyle (Stil, Lepa i Srećna, Wanted, Sensa, Stvar ukusa, Yumama, Glossy, Elle), Ringier Woman/Lifestyle (Blic žena, Ana.rs), AMG Showbusiness/Entertainment (Kurir Stars, Mondo Zabava, Espreso Showbiz), Ringier Showbusiness/Entertainment (Blic Zabava, Puls Online), AMG Business (Kurir Biznis), Ringier Business (Blic Biznis)

Kurir far ahead of all local websites

The chart that shows the power of the websites in Serbia. Source: Gemius*

According to the official readership figures for the Serbian web portals, Kurir.rs has been the most-read Serbian website for an incredible 55 consecutive months, with by far and ahead the greatest number of page views and the most loyal readership, which spent an average of over one hour on the web portal, which is as much as 20 percent more than Blic, and 315 percent more than Telegraf.

In May, Kurir had over 220 million page views, which is 25 percent more than the following competitor.

KURIR BIZNIS No 1 in Serbia

According to the Gemius data from May, Kurir is the first choice of people who follow information from the world of business. This confirms that this web portal is a relevant destination for everyone interested in entrepreneurship, personal finance, technology, real estate, the stock exchange, as well as macroeconomic topics. Compared to Blic, Kurir Biznis has 132,960 more users monthly. Kurir Biznis users spend as much as 81 percent more time on Biznis pages than the users of Blic Biznis, have over 28 percent more visits, and view over 38 percent more pages, which testifies to the quality of Kurir Biznis content.

Kurir Television remains most-viewed generalist cable channel in the networks in which it is available in May 2023 too

Kurir Television remains the most-viewed generalist cable channel in the networks in which it is available. We have the biggest viewing share and a reach of over 600,000 viewers on a daily basis, having also had the biggest viewing share growth of all the cable channels (Source: Nielsen).

The success of our television is a result of the power of the Kurir brand, which is recognizable by its high-quality content that meets the needs of the viewers, as well as of the fact that we make over nine hours of original programming every workday, with the best news content, and plenty of family entertainment content and popular TV series and films.

Thank you for your trust

In addition to Kurir, Mondo, and Espreso, our specialized brands also contribute to the results of the Group: Smartlife, Lepa & Srećna, Stvar ukusa, Sensa, Wanted, Yumama, Glossy, Stil, National Geographic Srbija, Elle Srbija and others. Part of the AMG family is also the advertising website Sasomange, which has been growing steadily in terms of the number of advertisements and registered users.

We would like to thank all of you who contribute to the successes of Adria Media Group – our readers and viewers, all our staff, our clients, and our partners.

* The research conducted by gemiusAudience monitors the visitor figures of Serbian web pages. The research includes over 100 Serbian internet websites, which is why gemiusAudience has become a standard in internet research and measurement, accepted by all the relevant media agencies, online media, and advertisers in the countries of Eastern and Central Europe. The data provided by what has as yet been the only official research into the visitor figures of the Serbian web pages are comparable and publicly available on the following web address:: https://e-public.gemius.com/rs/rankings/12729