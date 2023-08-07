AMG ABSOLUTE DIGITAL PUBLISHING LEADER Kurir most-read website for 57 consecutive months, Kurir Stil leading women’s web portal

Adria Media Group continues its complete dominance on the Serbian market, with 207,216 users more than the second-ranked, and 469,344 more than the third-ranked publisher, according to the data available from Gemius*, which provides official readership figures for the web portals in Serbia.

We would like to thank everyone who place their trust in our web portals, spearheaded by Kurir, Mondo, and Espreso, which remain in the top 10 websites in Serbia.

The chart that shows the power of media groups in Serbia. Source: Gemius*

Starting from March, the Gemius data is presented using a new interface. This way of presenting the data illustrates two key metrics – internet reach and time spent on a website (designated in the chart as ATS), which shows the true power of both the brands and the publishers in an even better and clearer way. The parameters presented thus illustrate even more convincingly how far ahead of its competitors Adria Media Group is.

In July as well, not only did AMG once again set the record in the number of real users, page views, and the number of visits – on top of this, 81.76 percent of internet users in Serbia spent an average of one hour and 11 minutes monthly on our web portals, which is one percent more users than in the last month. This is why we can proudly announce that

ADRIA MEDIA GROUP, SPEARHEADED BY KURIR, IS SERBIA’S FIRST CHOICE.

As a result, Adria Media Group remains far ahead of its competitors in terms of all the parameters: we are number one in terms of real users, page views, the number of visits, and the time users have spent on our websites.

Adria Media Group (AMG) digital publishing leader in all segments

If the time that the Serbian population spent on the AMG websites in July is added up, the total is an imposing figure of 524 years and 27 days – or an incredible 4.6 million hours. That is 57 percent higher than the publisher ranked second, and 91 percent higher than the one ranked third.

AMG has taken a convincing first place in terms of page views as well, for the fourth year in a row now. In July, the visitors of our internet editions viewed over 271.4 million web pages, which is 65 percent more than the second-ranked competitor, and as much as 118 percent more than the third-ranked one.

AMG's dominance is also seen in the number of visits: In July alone, the citizens of Serbia visited our websites over 89 million times, which is 32 percent more than the second-ranked and 58 percent more than the third-ranked in the Gemius list.

* AMG News (Kurir (Current Affairs, Society, World, Belgrade, Politics, Serbia, Region), Mondo Info, Espreso (News, World), Ringier News (Blic - News (Current Affairs, Society, World, Belgrade, Politics, Serbia, Vojvodina, The Republic of Srpska), AMG Sport (Kurir Sport, Mondo Sport, Espreso Sport), Ringier Sport (Sportal), AMG Woman/Lifestyle (Stil, Lepa i Srećna, Wanted, Sensa, Stvar ukusa, Yumama, Glossy, Elle), Ringier Woman/Lifestyle (Blic žena, Ana.rs), AMG Showbusiness/Entertainment (Kurir Stars, Mondo Zabava, Espreso Showbiz), Ringier Showbusiness/Entertainment (Blic Zabava, Puls Online), AMG Business (Kurir Biznis), Ringier Business (Blic Biznis)

Dominance in the news, woman/lifestyle, and sport categories

In terms of specific categories, AMG is the leader in the news, woman/lifestyle, and sport segments.

Kurir far ahead of all local websites

The chart that shows the power of the websites in Serbia. Source: Gemius*

According to the official readership figures for the Serbian web portals, Kurir.rs has been the most-read Serbian website for an incredible 57 consecutive months, with by far and ahead the greatest number of page views and the most loyal readership, which spent an average of over one hour on the web portal, which is as much as 29 percent more than Blic, and 182 percent more than Telegraf.

In July, Kurir had over 184 million page views, which is 30 percent more than the following competitor.

KURIR STIL: Serbia’s women’s first choice

As regards the women’s web portals, the Gemius data shows that Kurir Stil has positioned itself as the leading website in Serbia. In July, as many as 1.89 million real users visited Stil, which is 117,648 users more than the second-ranked Blic Žena. Testifying to Stil’s taking over primacy in this category is the fact that Stil had 3.8 million page views, i.e. 25% more than the second-ranked women’s website.Kurir Television remains most-viewed generalist cable channel in the networks in which it is available in July 2023 too

Kurir Television remains the most-watched generalist cable television channel on the networks on which it is available in June 2023 as well

In a period of only three years of broadcasting, Kurir Television has succeeded at positioning itself as the most-viewed cable television channel on the networks on which it is available. We have the largest viewership share, and a reach of over 600,000 viewers daily, as well as the greatest annual viewership share growth (35%) of all the cable television channels (Source: Nielsen).

The success of our television channel is a result of the power of the Kurir brand, recognizable by its high-quality content that matches the needs of the viewers, as well as the fact that we produce over nine hours of original programming every workday, with the best news programme, a great deal of entertainment and family content, as well as popular TV series and films.

Thank you for your trust

In addition to Kurir, Mondo, and Espreso, our specialized brands also contribute to the results of the Group: Smartlife, Lepa & Srećna, Stvar ukusa, Sensa, Wanted, Yumama, Glossy, Stil, National Geographic Srbija, Elle Srbija and others. Part of the AMG family is also the advertising website Sasomange, which has been growing steadily in terms of the number of advertisements and registered users.

We would like to thank all of you who contribute to the successes of Adria Media Group – our readers and viewers, all our staff, our clients, and our partners.

* The research conducted by gemiusAudience monitors the visitor figures of Serbian web pages. The research includes over 100 Serbian internet websites, which is why gemiusAudience has become a standard in internet research and measurement, accepted by all the relevant media agencies, online media, and advertisers in the countries of Eastern and Central Europe. The data provided by what has as yet been the only official research into the visitor figures of the Serbian web pages are comparable and publicly available on the following web address:: https://e-public.gemius.com/rs/rankings/12729