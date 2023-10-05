WMG TOP DIGITAL MEDIA COMPANY IN SERBIA

Our new company, Wireless Media Group (WMG), was founded last month by integrating the biggest media company in the region – Adria Media Group – and the leading digital transformations company Wireless Media.

According to the Gemius data, which provides official readership figures for the web portals in Serbia, WMG continues its complete dominance on the Serbian market, with 265,440 users more than the second-ranked and 588,768 more than the third-ranked publisher.

Therefore, WMG remains far ahead of its competitors in terms of all the parameters: We are number one in terms of real users, page views, the number of visits, and the time users have spent on our websites.

We would like to thank everyone who places their trust in our web portals, spearheaded by Kurir, Mondo, and Espreso, which remain in the top 10 websites in Serbia.

The chart that shows the power of media groups in Serbia Source: Gemius*

Starting from March this year, the Gemius data is presented using a new interface. This way of presenting the data illustrates two key metrics – internet reach and time spent on a website (designated in the chart as ATS), which shows the true power of both the brands and the publishers in an even better and clearer way. The parameters presented thus illustrate even more convincingly how far ahead of its competitors WMG is. In September as well, not only did WMG once again set the record in the number of real users, page views, and the number of visits – on top of this, 84.13 percent of internet users in Serbia spent an average of one hour and eight minutes monthly on our web portals.

WMG digital leader in all the segments

If the time that the Serbian population spent on the WMG websites in September is added up, the total is an imposing figure of 508 years and 133 days – or an incredible 4.5 million hours. That is 57 percent higher than the publisher ranked second, and 74 percent higher than the one ranked third.

WMG has taken a convincing first place in terms of page views as well, for the fourth year in a row now. In September, the visitors of our internet editions viewed over 264 million web pages, which is 62 percent more than the second-ranked competitor, and as much as 110 percent more than the third-ranked one.

WMG's dominance is also seen in the number of visits: In September alone, the citizens of Serbia visited our websites over 89 million times, which is 36 percent more than the second-ranked and 53 percent more than the third-ranked in the Gemius list.

Dominance in the NEWS, WOMAN/LIFESTYLE, SPORT, and BUSINESS categories

In terms of specific categories, WMG is an undisputed leader in the most important segments: news, woman/lifestyle, sport, and business.

WMG continues its complete digital dominance, and the most powerful media brand in WMG’s media division portfolio, KURIR, has once again confirmed that it is unequalled! According to the official Gemius readership figures for the Serbian web portals, in September Kurir broke its own record in terms of real users, and on Sunday, 1 October, it was the best in all the segments: real users, time spent, number of visits, and page views, which no other web portal has managed to do as yet! Kurir Television’s results attest to the fact that this is no mere accident, but a trend with respect to this media brand. For three consecutive days last week, from 26 until 28 September, Kurir Television was the most-viewed cable television channel in Serbia in the ‘all viewers’ category, according to the data from Nielsen – an official viewership ratings agency.

Thank you for your trust

In addition to Kurir, Mondo, and Espreso, our specialized brands also contribute to the results of the WMG media division: Smartlife, Lepa & Srećna, Stvar ukusa, Sensa, Wanted, Yumama, Glossy, Stil, National Geographic Srbija, Elle Srbija, Euractiv, and others. Part of the WMG family is also the advertising website Sasomange, which has been growing steadily in terms of the number of advertisements and registered users.

We would like to thank all of you who contribute to our successes – our readers and viewers, all our staff, our clients, and our partners.

*The research conducted by gemiusAudience monitors the visitor figures of Serbian web pages. The research includes over 100 Serbian internet websites, which is why gemiusAudience has become a standard in internet research and measurement, accepted by all the relevant media agencies, online media, and advertisers in the countries of Eastern and Central Europe. The data provided by what has as yet been the only official research into the visitor figures of the Serbian web pages are comparable and publicly available on the following web address: https://e-public.gemius.com/rs

