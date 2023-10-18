‘WITH HER IN SHOT YOU BECOME THREE TIMES BETTER!’ Cvijanović for Kurir: ‘I prefer playing supporting roles than lead ones’

Actor Zoran Cvijanović received the Golden Antenna for the Best Supporting Role in the TV Series Bunar (The Well), authored by his colleague Igor Đorđević. Cvijanović has been active in film and on television for over four decades, and this fall we will be watching him in Tunel (The Tunnel) by Petar and Lazar Ristovski, to be broadcast on the Superstar TV channel. Cvijanović reveals for Kurir why this FEDIS TV drama and series festival award is emotionally important to him, as well as discussing theatre and his wish to try it out as a writer.

You have received an award for the role of Čeda in the TV series The Well. Do you still feel happy when you get awarded?

“This award has moved me because it bears the name of my dear colleague Živojin Žika Milenković. I spent over ten years of my life with him. We travelled around the world together. We were in Mexico, Edinburgh, and we shot season one of Složna Braća (Amicable Brothers) together.”

foto: Telekom Srbija

The author of the TV series is your colleague Igor Đorđević. How does it feel when your lines are written by your colleagues?

“First of all, I’m glad that the TV series has garnered so much attention. The Well is an extraordinary project – in the spirit of the times, but at the same time very specific and authentic. I think this is a consequence of the fact that Igor has worked in theatre a great deal and a consequence of shooting TV series. He has somehow created a new content and fantastic characters. It would have been no surprise for anyone on the cast of The Well to show up and receive an award. Everyone’s deserved one. I was lucky enough to work directly with Nataša Ninković, who, when you enter her aura, helps you become three orders of magnitude better and change your league. Sharing a shot with Nataša, you stop being a good club player and shine in the shot like a national team player.”

foto: Telekom Srbija

Did Igor write the role for you?

“I can’t remember. I think he did, but I’m not one-hundred percent sure.” [laughs]

Igor Đorđević also directed season two of the TV series Pevačica (The Singer). Did that experiment of his surprise you as well?

“No. The way Igor writes is direction. He writes everything for us. Well-formed characters make up 70 percent of direction, and everything else is much easier and runs smoothly.”

foto: Telekom Srbija

Audiences recognize you by your lead roles, and not too many people see you as a supporting role actor.

“I think I’m more remembered by my supporting roles. I’ve tried myself to be a supporting role actor. I have played leads, but somehow I preferred these supporting roles and saw them as my proper domain.”

What do supporting roles offer an actor?

“It’s a great obligation to carry the whole story. When you play a supporting role, it’s a space you can control. On the other hand, you can still help the film or the TV series along. Supporting actors are the best players on the team because they play a good defence. They’re never popular or in the foreground, but they’re very useful. I’ve always somehow preferred that.”

foto: Miša Obradović i Vladimir Jablanov

The Boško Buha Theatre is your base of operations. You have opened and closed the season with the premiere of the production of The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole.

“Thank you for bringing this up. I’ve already played this show for children between 10 and 16 years of age, and the way that they respond has encouraged us all so much to think that a new generation of children are being born. The empathy they show and a sort of cheering, with rounds of applause in every scene, are incredible.”

Milorad Mandić invited you to the Boško Buha Theatre. Is there a chance that his dream comes true?

“We have a new theatre manager – Maša Mihailović – who I believe will take the opportunity to finish the job that Manda started. She must put a stop to this drama that’s lasted far too long.”

foto: Aleksandar Jovanović

One of the highlights of your TV career is the TV series Mile Protiv Tranzicije (Mile Vs. The Transition). What would he say today?

“No idea.” [laughs] “Just don’t ask me that.”

You were successful as a producer. Have you ever wanted to write your own story?

“Yes, I have. People are yet to hear about it. And if they do, that means I’ve done some good work.”

Kurir.rs/ Ljubomir Radanov