VUK VELEBIT: ‘It’s in US’ interest to have Serbia as its ally’

In his interview for Kurir, the Executive Director of the newly founded Pupin Initiative, Vuk Velebit, says that this new organization is aware of the fact that better Serbian-American relations mean Serbia's better position in the region and the broader international context. Despite different views regarding the Kosovo issue, Velebit points out that today Serbia can realize its interests relating to the security of the Serbs in Kosovo and respect for their human and religious rights in cooperation with the USA. Russia and China, he adds, do not have such power on the ground, whether we like it or not.

The Pupin Initiative was recently launched with the mission of better connecting Serbia with the US. What does the new Serbian patriotism, based as it is on strengthening ties with the US, as you called what the new organization wishes to promote, mean?

“We, at the Pupin Initiative, believe that the time has come for a new generation of people who look to the future and who want to have a greater understanding and better connections between Serbia and the US. We are aware that better Serbian-American relations also mean a better position for Serbia in the region and the broader international context. The Pupin Initiative will focus on the Serbian interests, and for us this represents a new sort of Serbian patriotism.”

Does your vision of patriotism conflict with that of the traditional Serbian vision, which is perhaps more vocal and widespread, according to the surveys, and does not place much trust in the West and the US? How can we change this?

“The new Serbian patriotism must not be reserved for some, but open to everyone. This is precisely where the strength of patriotism which is focused on people, beliefs and values should lie. I was born in the mid-1990s and I look to the future, to what we can do together and with Americans, in order to make life better here. But I fully understand the frustration of our people and the disappointment with the Western policy towards Serbia. I think that the US administration today is more understanding of the Serbian position and its importance in the Western Balkans region, where Serbia, due to its location and size, will continue to play a key role in the political and economic processes important for our region. A strong Serbia which is staunchly supported by the United States, with a common vision of mutual growth and stability, is necessary for a prosperous Western Balkans region.”

Speaking of strengthening the Serbian-American relations, it is fair to say that, in addition to the public opinion, there are also objective obstacles that we have been encountering for years, even decades. How difficult is the starting position for you, as a newly founded organization that puts these relationships at the centre of its activities?

“History is the teacher of life, but politics creates the future. History teaches us that the relations between Serbia and the US are the same as the relations between other countries and great powers, full of ups and downs, but we look ahead. We are focused on the future of building a partnership between Serbia and the US. I believe that ordinary US and Serbian citizens have much more in common than we think. Serbs in the US are very successful people in various industries, and the perception of Serbia among ordinary people is quite good. In a similar vein, when Americans visit us, they find their bearing and understand our people very quickly. I think we should talk more about what connects us and what we can do together. Serbian professionals already play a key role in the US companies, while Serbian startups are becoming increasingly successful in the US market as well, creating a fertile ground for shared knowledge and innovation.”

How will you treat the topics that have in the recent past been a burden for the relations between Serbia and the US, such as Kosovo, which has so far been one of the biggest stumbling blocks?

“As you know, we, in Serbia, find it difficult to separate politics from history. If we succeed in perceiving politics separately from history, then it will be easier for us to build new alliances or renew old ones. Politics brings with it flexibility and pragmatism, and these are necessary elements for building the future. Serbia and the US have different attitudes and views on the Kosovo issue, but today Serbia can further its interests regarding the security of our people in Kosovo and respect for the human and religious rights of Serbs in cooperation with the US. Whether we like it or not, neither Russia nor China have the power on the ground to help us in this matter.”

Who are Serbia's allies in furthering its national and state interests?

“Serbia needs allies today, and that is why we have to build trust with our partners so that they perceive us as serious and responsible allies, regardless of who is in power in Serbia today or in the future. For starters, it is enough to be aware of our economic and geographical realities and to define our foreign policy priorities and goals. Following from this, we will better understand who our foreign policy partners and allies that we need. This is why I think that Serbia must not allow itself to be a lodgement that will serve others to destabilize this part of Europe. Americans are aware of the importance of Serbia's position in the Western Balkans region, which is why I believe it is in the US’ interest to have Serbia as its ally. I also believe that it is in Serbia's interest to have the US as its ally, and I think it is patriotic to say that. I look at the Serbian-American relations from the standpoint of the Serbian interests and believe in Serbia's ability to exert its influence through economy, the export of capital and its investment appeal.”

Which areas will the Pupin Initiative focus on? At first glance, one always thinks of politics, the Serbian diaspora, and diplomacy, but what you are trying to do is much broader, isn't it?

“The Pupin Initiative is the first Serbian privately funded non-profit and non-partisan organization based in Belgrade and Washington. Our mission is to work on strengthening the Serbian interests and following the path of what Pupin did more than 100 years ago. We have started to build relationships with everyone who deals with the Balkans in the United States, and we will help understand the local and regional context and the importance of a stronger cooperation between Serbia and the US. We are already working on attracting and exchanging knowledge and experiences between Serbs and Americans. The Serbian diaspora, both old and new, in the United States represents an invaluable but largely untapped resource that has the potential to serve as a powerful platform for various forms of engagement. Through the Pupin Initiative platform we intend to help our people actively participate in and facilitate the exchange of knowledge, contributing to the development of essential expertise for the benefit of Serbia.”

You are visiting the US next week. Who will you be talking to?

“At this moment, we are getting confirmations for meetings with numerous people who deal with our region in Washington. We will meet with representatives of the US administration in the State Department, but also with teams of congresspersons and senators who are interested in our region. We will hold official meetings with the Serbian Embassy in Washington, the representatives of the church, as well as with our successful people across the US. It is very important to us to build a network of people who will create a vision of the future of Serbian-American relations through the Pupin Initiative.”

What are Serbia’s interests in the US and the US’ in Serbia?

“For us at the Pupin Initiative, it is essential to bring Serbian and American interests closer wherever possible and to be a mediator in this process. The impression one gets is that both the Serbian and the US sides want to work on further strengthening of relations to build an alliance. The US can be Serbia's main partner in the transformation of our society into the post-industrial age. This cooperation is already noticeable in technology and innovation, while the energy transition towards renewable energy sources will diversify Serbia's energy image. Serbia also has an advantage in the area of supply of strategic critical raw materials of exceptional importance for the green transition and electromobility, such as copper and lithium. Serbia's strategic orientation towards electromobility and responsible use of its own resources could contribute to Serbia being viewed as a guarantor of a stable environment for the broader European context.”

REQUIRED SCHOOL READING ‘We should bring Pupin back to the Serbian people’ It was no coincidence that you used our famous scientist to name the new organization. To what extent is Pupin’s example and his influence in the US an achievable goal in the current circumstances? “Mihajlo Pupin is a true example of how it is possible to be a Serbian patriot and work on bringing Serbia and the US closer together. Even today, all of us, like Pupin, should work, get educated, move forward, and be more successful, but never forget the society and the people we come from. That's why we should do whatever we can wherever we can to contribute to our community and our Serbia.” Who are the new Pupins in the US, and how can we count on them? “Serbia has its Pupins nowadays as well, both here and in the US. These are our scientists, engineers, philanthropists and everyone whose work represents Serbia in the best way. Through the Pupin Initiative, we want to give all successful people a platform to improve Serbia's position with joint activities and efforts and contribute to the exchange of knowledge and experience. Our goal is to bring Pupin back to the Serbian people. That is why we believe that Mihajlo Pupin's Pulitzer Prize-winning autobiography From Immigrant to Inventor should be introduced as required reading at schools.”

