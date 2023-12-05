WMG TOP DIGITAL MEDIA COMPANY IN SERBIA: As many as 85% of Serbian internet users spend over an hour on WMG web portals monthly

According to the Gemius data, which provides official readership figures for the web portals in Serbia, WMG continues its complete dominance on the Serbian market, with 213,456 users more than the second-ranked and 416,304 more than the third-ranked media group.

WMG remains far ahead of its competitors in terms of all the parameters: We are number one in terms of the time that the users have spent on our websites, page views, the number of visits, and real users.

In other words, we are the most read and visited, and have the most engaged and loyal readership. Our media portfolio covers 85 percent of internet users in Serbia.

We would like to thank everyone who places their trust in our web portals, spearheaded by Kurir, Mondo, and Espreso, which remain in the top 10 websites in Serbia.

foto: Kurir

The chart that shows the power of media groups in Serbia. Source: Gemius*

The Gemius chart showing the power of media groups in Serbia illustrates two key metrics – internet reach and time spent on a website (designated in the chart as ATS), which shows the true power of both the brands and the media groups in an even better and clearer way. The parameters presented thus illustrate even more convincingly how far ahead of its competitors WMG is. In November as well, not only did WMG once again set the record in the number of page views, the number of visits, and real users – on top of this, 84.54 percent of internet users in Serbia each spent one hour and 12 minutes monthly on our web portals.

WMG digital leader in all the segments

WMG has taken a convincing first place in terms of page views for the fourth year in a row now. In November, the visitors of our internet editions viewed over 274 million web pages, which is 64 percent more than the second-ranked competitor, and as much as 117 percent more than the third-ranked one.

foto: Kurir

If the time that the Serbian population spent on the WMG websites in November is added up, the total is an imposing figure of 548 years and 185 days – or an incredible 4.8 million hours. That is 59 percent higher than the publisher ranked second, and 83 percent higher than the one ranked third.

foto: Kurir

WMG's dominance is also seen in the number of visits: In November alone, the citizens of Serbia visited our websites over 97 million times, which is 41 percent more than the second-ranked and 66 percent more than the third-ranked in the Gemius list.

foto: Kurir

WMG is the no. 1 digital media company in Serbia in terms of the number of real users as well.

foto: Kurir

Dominance in the NEWS, SPORT, WOMAN/LIFESTYLE AND BUSINESS categories

In terms of specific content categories, WMG is an undisputed leader in the most important segments: news, sport, woman/lifestyle, and business.

foto: Kurir

*WMG News (Kurir (Current Affairs, Society, World, Belgrade, Politics, Serbia, Region), Mondo Info, Espreso (News, World), Ringier News (Blic - News (Current Affairs, Society, World, Belgrade, Politics, Serbia, Vojvodina, The Republic of Srpska), WMG Sport (Kurir Sport, Mondo Sport, Espreso Sport), Ringier Sport (Sportal), AMG Woman/Lifestyle (Stil, Lepa i Srećna, Wanted, Sensa, Stvar ukusa, Yumama, Glossy, Elle), Ringier Woman/Lifestyle (Blic Žena, Ana.rs), WMG Showbusiness/Entertainment (Kurir Stars, Mondo Zabava, Espreso Showbiz), Ringier Showbusiness/Entertainment (Blic Zabava, Puls Online), WMG Business (Kurir Biznis, Smartlife, Euractiv), Ringier Business (Blic Biznis)

THANK YOU FOR YOUR TRUST!

In addition to Kurir, Mondo, and Espreso, our specialized brands also contribute to the results of the WMG media division: Smartlife, Lepa & Srećna, Stvar ukusa, Sensa, Wanted, Yumama, Glossy, Stil, National Geographic Srbija, Elle Srbija, Euractiv, and others. Part of the WMG family is also the advertising website Sasomange, which has been growing steadily in terms of the number of advertisements and registered users.

We would like to thank all of you who contribute to our successes – our readers and viewers, all our staff, our clients, and our partners.

*The research conducted by gemiusAudience monitors the visitor figures of Serbian web pages. The research includes over 100 Serbian internet websites, which is why gemiusAudience has become a standard in internet research and measurement, accepted by all the relevant media agencies, online media, and advertisers in the countries of Eastern and Central Europe. The data provided by what has as yet been the only official research into the visitor figures of the Serbian web pages are comparable and publicly available on the following web address: https://e-public.gemius.com/rs