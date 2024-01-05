WMG INDISPUTABLE DIGITAL PUBLISHING LEADER IN SERBIA DURING ALL OF 2023. Thank you for your trust!

According to the December data by Gemius, which provides official readership figures for the web portals in Serbia, WMG continues its complete dominance on the Serbian market, with 250,464 users more than the second-ranked and 321,648 more than the third-ranked media group.

Looking at the annual average numbers, WMG remains far ahead of its competitors in terms of all the parameters:

In terms of page views, we are 69 percent better than the second-ranked and 128 percent better than the third-ranked media group

we are better than the second-ranked and better than the third-ranked media group In terms of time spent on our web portals, we are ahead at 60 percent compared to the second-ranked, and 89 percent compared to the third-ranked competitor

we are ahead at compared to the second-ranked, and compared to the third-ranked competitor In terms of visits, we are 37 percent better than the second-ranked and 66 percent better than the third-ranked competitor

we are better than the second-ranked and better than the third-ranked competitor In terms of real users, we are 5 percent better than the second-ranked and 13 percent better than the third-ranked media group.

In other words, during all of 2023 we were the most read and visited, and had the most engaged and loyal readership.

We would like to thank everyone who places their trust in our web portals, spearheaded by Kurir, Mondo, and Espreso, which remain in the top 10 websites in Serbia.

The power of media groups

In December as well, not only did WMG once again set the record in the number of page views, the number of visits, and real users – on top of this, 83.64 percent of internet users in Serbia each spent one hour and eight minutes monthly on our web portals.

The separate Gemius chart showing the power of media groups illustrates two key metrics – internet reach and time spent on a website (designated in the chart as ATS), which shows the true power of the media groups in an even better and clearer way. The parameters presented thus illustrate even more convincingly how far ahead of its competitors WMG is.

The chart that shows the power of media groups in Serbia. Source: Gemius*

Regarding the media groups that have taken the second and third place on the Gemius list, the December data shows that United Media had better results than Ringier in as many as two out of four categories monitored by Gemius – the number of visits and time spent on websites. In other words, their positions are now almost neck and neck.

WMG digital leader in all the segments

WMG has taken a convincing first place in terms of page views for the fourth year in a row now. In December, the visitors of our internet editions viewed over 255 million web pages, which is 61 percent more than the second-ranked competitor, and as much as 69 percent more than the third-ranked one

If the time that the Serbian population spent on the WMG websites in December is added up, the total is an imposing figure of 508 years and 313 days – or an incredible 4.4 million hours. That is 49 percent higher than the publisher ranked second, and 41 percent higher than the one ranked third.

WMG's dominance is also seen in the number of visits: In December alone, the citizens of Serbia visited our websites over 93 million times, which is 48 percent more than the second-ranked and 40 percent more than the third-ranked in the Gemius list.

WMG is the no. 1 digital media company in Serbia in terms of the number of real users as well.

Dominance in the NEWS, SPORT, WOMAN/LIFESTYLE AND BUSINESS categories

In terms of specific content categories, WMG is an undisputed leader in the most important segments: news, sport, woman/lifestyle, and business.

In addition to Kurir, Mondo, and Espreso, our specialized brands also contribute to the results of the WMG media division: Smartlife, Lepa & Srećna, Stvar ukusa, Sensa, Wanted, Yumama, Glossy, Stil, National Geographic Srbija, Elle Srbija, Euractiv, and others. Part of the WMG family is also the advertising website Sasomange, which has been growing steadily in terms of the number of advertisements and registered users.

*The research conducted by gemiusAudience monitors the visitor figures of Serbian web pages. The research includes over 100 Serbian internet websites, which is why gemiusAudience has become a standard in internet research and measurement, accepted by all the relevant media agencies, online media, and advertisers in the countries of Eastern and Central Europe. The data provided by what has as yet been the only official research into the visitor figures of the Serbian web pages are comparable and publicly available on the following web address: https://e-public.gemius.com/rs