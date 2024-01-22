2023 WAS DIFFICULT AND TRYING, BUT ALSO NICE Milan Marić bares his soul for Kurir: I said a thousand times– CHIN UP, let’s move on

Actor Milan Marić has had a successful year. We can currently watch him in the TV series Toma on the Superstar TV channel, but in 2024, the audiences will see him in new and interesting roles. The hallmark of the past 365 days for him was the TV series Pad (The Fall), a television adaptation of Žarko Laušević’s novel Godina prođe, Dan Nikada (A Year Goes By, Never The Day). Marić draws the bottom line for Kurir and reveals how he will be spending the coming holidays.

What was 2023 like for you?

“This past year was of every sort and shape except easy and simple. It was both trying and difficult at times, and nice at other times, so it went back and forth between these – an incredibly challenging year. Lots of things happened, and I think we can all say that it was quite difficult. If I were to talk strictly about my profession, I’m very happy and content because of everything I managed to do last year, but it’s impossible to distance myself and only talk about the business aspect, because art pours within us what we are living into what we are doing. It’s an inseparable process, and everything around us has an impact on us, on our motivation, inspiration, emotions, and eventually the result. So I will condense my impressions of an entire year into a sentence that I said the most for the last 12 months: “Chin up, let’s move on.”

The past year was marked by the TV series The Fall. How do you see that role from where you stand now? You were snubbed regarding some awards for it. Did you see that as an injustice?

“For me, everything related to the TV series The Fall went full-on into a sort of intimate zone with the death of Žarko Laušević, and I’m not objective enough anymore to talk about the topic. It will probably stay there for a long time. It’d been a special story even before his death, but afterwards it’s become something I simply don’t want to talk to anyone about. I’m proud of everyone who’s worked on this series for their patience and trust that I felt the entire crew had during the work. Of course, here I mean primarily the patience and trust of Bojan Vukelić.”

In a way, 2023 was also marked by theatre and the productions of Edip (Oedipus) and Bilo Jednom Na Brijunima (Once Upon a Time on the Brionian Islands).

“Among other things, as far as I’m concerned, this past year was definitely marked by Oedipus and the production of Once Upon a Time on the Brionian Islands. They’re both very important to me. Oedipus is something that, as my senior colleagues say, happens to you once or never in your career, and I fully understand them. It is truly a special feeling, and I’m immensely happy because of that production. As for The Brionian Islands, they’re special also because this production originated from a single photo and an enormous wish for us play. It’s precisely that which characterizes this production. Charm, trust, playfulness, and lightness, and this is why this production gives me a lot of joy.”

What else would you like to do in theatre? Tihana Lazović says that she would like to work on a Chekhov work with you.

“I’ve been thinking for a long time about what I’d like to do next in theatre, and many great things are opening up as opportunities. Whether it’s going to Chekhov, or Dostoyevsky, Shakespeare, or something completely different remains to be seen. I feel I’m at an age when I need greater theatre challenges, and that’s definitely classical literature. I’m looking forward to it, whatever it turns out to be.”

Do you know what awaits you in 2024?

“I don’t think that anyone can say that with certainty. There are some general plans, but we’ll see comes of it. For me, uncertainty is a bit interesting, it doesn’t scare me, and I rarely plan too rigidly ahead. I like to be surprized by things.”

Have you ever stopped believing in Santa Clause?

“I practically stopped believing in Santa Clause back in kindergarten, when I saw the kindergarten janitor put on a beard and cap hiding from us, who were expecting him. That was a pretty traumatic experience because the pre-school teachers didn’t believe me that it wasn’t a real Santa Claus, and not even tears helped. But essentially, I still believe in the New Year’s magic – there is something magical about it all, and we all need to sometimes believe in that magic and give joy to the finest parts of our personality – the child in us.”

What is your New Year’s resolution?

“That the next year will be the best year ever for me”.

Where will you spend the holidays – on a set or some more romantic place?

“I’ll be spending my holidays this year in a well-planned peace of my home. I’d like to read, watch films, rest, listen to music, cook, have friends over; to fully relax, get lazy and so get relaxed from the previous year. Perhaps a short trip is in the works, but we’ll see – depends on whether I feel too lazy to go anywhere.”

Lastly, what is your New Year’s wish for our readers?

“I wish you all to be healthy, smart, diligent, smiling, loved, and believing in miracles, because he who believes in miracles makes miracles.”

