WMG DIGITAL MEDIA COMPANY NO. 1 Our web portals main news source for citizens of Serbia

According to the January data by Gemius, which provides official readership figures for the web portals in Serbia, WMG continues its complete dominance on the Serbian market, with 229,056 users more than the second-ranked and 458,448 more than the third-ranked media group.

We are the most read and visited, and have the most engaged and loyal readership, and our media portfolio covers 86 percent of internet users in Serbia.

We would like to thank everyone who places their trust in our web portals, spearheaded by Kurir, Mondo, and Espreso, which remain in the top 10 websites in Serbia.

The power of media groups

In January, not only did WMG once again set the record in the number of page views, the number of visits, and real users – on top of this, 85.57 percent of internet users in Serbia each spent one hour and twenty minutes monthly on our web portals.

The separate Gemius chart showing the power of media groups illustrates two key metrics – internet reach and time spent on a website (designated in the chart as ATS), which shows the true power of the media groups in an even better and clearer way. The parameters presented thus illustrate even more convincingly how far ahead of its competitors WMG is.

foto: GEMIUS AUDIENCE SRBIJA

The chart that shows the power of media groups in Serbia. Source: Gemius*

WMG digital leader in all the segments

WMG has taken a convincing first place in terms of page views for the fourth year in a row now. In January, the visitors of our internet editions viewed over 297 million web pages, which is 69 percent more than the second-ranked competitor, and as much as 126 percent more than the third-ranked one.

foto: GEMIUS AUDIENCE SRBIJA

If the time that the Serbian population spent on the WMG websites in January is added up, the total is an imposing figure of 589 years and 214 days – or an incredible 5.2 million hours. That is 60 percent higher than the publisher ranked second, and 83 percent higher than the one ranked third.

foto: GEMIUS AUDIENCE SRBIJA

WMG's dominance is also seen in the number of visits: In January alone, the citizens of Serbia visited our websites over 107 million times, which is 52 percent more than the second-ranked and 71 percent more than the third-ranked in the Gemius list.

foto: GEMIUS AUDIENCE SRBIJA

WMG is the No. 1 digital media company in Serbia in terms of the number of real users as well

foto: GEMIUS AUDIENCE SRBIJA

Dominance in the NEWS, SPORT, WOMAN/LIFESTYLE AND BUSINESS categories

In terms of specific content categories, WMG is an undisputed leader in the most important segments: news, sport, woman/lifestyle, and business. In January, the greatest number of the citizens opted for WMG as the main source of news and the most relevant choice with respect to the most important and topical events.

*WMG News (Kurir (Current, Society, Planet, Belgrade, Politics, Serbia, Region), Mondo Info, Espreso (News, World), Ringier News (Blic - News (Current, Society, World, Belgrade, Politics, Serbia, Vojvodina, Republic of Srpska), WMG Sport (Kurir Sport, Mondo Sport, Espreso Sport), Ringier Sport (Sportal), AMG Woman/Lifestyle (Style, Beautiful & Happy, Wanted, Sensa, A Matter of Taste, Yumama, Glossy, Elle), Ringier Woman/Lifestyle (Blic Woman, Ana.rs), WMG Show Business (Kurir Stars, Mondo Entertainment, Espreso Showbiz, Ringier Show Business (Blic Entertainment, Pulse Online), WMG Business (Kurir Business, Smartlife, Euractiv), Ringier Business (Blic Business)

foto: GEMIUS AUDIENCE SRBIJA

NEW SASOMANGE REAL ESTATE

The advertising website Sasomange, operating within WMG, has fully redesigned and technically and functionally improved its Real Estate section. From January 2024, it offers new functionalities which fully meet the needs of buyers, sellers, and agencies conducting business on the Serbian real estate market, as all the improvements are based on the results of comprehensive research and surveys, which included over 2,000 users and 20 agencies.

The technologically most advanced classifieds website, with the greatest number of real estate ads, it positioned itself since its very inception as an advertising website that adapts, develops, and grows in step with the market. Currently redesigned, and technically and functionally improved, now it meets actual, everyday user requests and all their needs.

With the determination to offer users the ultimate experience, having a clear, simplified, and yet enriched format, the new functionalities of the Sasomange Real Estate have raised the bar for online advertising websites on the real estate market.

foto: Kurir

THANK YOU FOR YOUR TRUST!

In addition to Kurir, Mondo, and Espreso, our specialized brands also contribute to the results of the WMG media division: Smartlife, Lepa & Srećna, Stvar ukusa, Sensa, Wanted, Yumama, Glossy, Stil, Elle Srbija, Euractiv, and others. Part of the WMG family is also the advertising website Sasomange, which has been growing steadily in terms of the number of advertisements and registered users.

We would like to thank all of you who contribute to our successes – our readers and viewers, all our staff, our clients, and our partners.

*The research conducted by gemiusAudience monitors the visitor figures of Serbian web pages. The research includes over 100 Serbian internet websites, which is why gemiusAudience has become a standard in internet research and measurement, accepted by all the relevant media agencies, online media, and advertisers in the countries of Eastern and Central Europe. The data provided by what has as yet been the only official research into the visitor figures of the Serbian web pages are comparable and publicly available on the following web address