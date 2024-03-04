WMG DIGITAL MEDIA COMPANY NO. 1 Citizens of Serbia spend 4.6 million hours on our web portals in February

According to the February data by Gemius, which provides official readership figures for the web portals in Serbia, WMG continues its complete dominance on the Serbian market, with 136,944 users more than the second-ranked and 412,560 more than the third-ranked media group.

We are the most read and visited, and have the most engaged and loyal readership, and our media portfolio covers 81 percent of internet users in Serbia.

We would like to thank everyone who places their trust in our web portals, spearheaded by Kurir, Mondo, and Espreso, which remain in the top 10 websites in Serbia.

The power of media groups

In February, not only did WMG once again set the record in the number of page views, the number of visits, and real users – on top of this, 81.15 percent of internet users in Serbia each spent one hour and fifteen minutes monthly on our web portals.

The separate Gemius chart showing the power of media groups illustrates two key metrics – internet reach and time spent on a website (designated in the chart as ATS), which shows the true power of the media groups in an even better and clearer way. The parameters presented thus illustrate even more convincingly how far ahead of its competitors WMG is.

WMG digital leader in all the segments

WMG has taken a convincing first place in terms of page views for the fourth year in a row now. In February, the visitors of our internet editions viewed over 257 million web pages, which is 66 percent more than the second-ranked competitor, and as much as 134 percent more than the third-ranked one.

If the time that the Serbian population spent on the WMG websites in February is added up, the total is an imposing figure of 520 years and 97 days – or an incredible 4.6 million hours. That is 62 percent higher than the publisher ranked second, and 95 percent higher than the one ranked third.

WMG's dominance is also seen in the number of visits: In February alone, the citizens of Serbia visited our websites over 91 million times, which is 44 percent more than the second-ranked and 75 percent more than the third-ranked in the Gemius list.

WMG is the No. 1 digital media company in Serbia in terms of the number of real users as well

Dominance in the NEWS, SPORT, WOMAN/LIFESTYLE AND BUSINESS categories

In terms of specific content categories, WMG is an undisputed leader in the most important segments: news, sport, woman/lifestyle, and business

*WMG News (Kurir (Current, Society, Planet, Belgrade, Politics, Serbia, Region), Mondo Info, Espreso (News, World), Ringier News (Blic - News (Current, Society, World, Belgrade, Politics, Serbia, Vojvodina, Republic of Srpska), WMG Sport (Kurir Sport, Mondo Sport, Espreso Sport), Ringier Sport (Sportal), AMG Woman/Lifestyle (Style, Beautiful & Happy, Wanted, Sensa, A Matter of Taste, Yumama, Glossy, Elle), Ringier Woman/Lifestyle (Blic Woman, Ana.rs), WMG Show Business (Kurir Stars, Mondo Entertainment, Espreso Showbiz, Ringier Show Business (Blic Entertainment, Pulse Online), WMG Business (Kurir Business, Smartlife, Euractiv), Ringier Business (Blic Business)

In addition to Kurir, Mondo, and Espreso, our specialized brands also contribute to the results of the WMG media division: Smartlife, Lepa & Srećna, Stvar ukusa, Sensa, Wanted, Yumama, Glossy, Stil, Elle Srbija, Euractiv, and others. Part of the WMG family is also the advertising website Sasomange, which has been growing steadily in terms of the number of advertisements and registered users.

We would like to thank all of you who contribute to our successes – our readers and viewers, all our staff, our clients, and our partners.

*The research conducted by gemiusAudience monitors the visitor figures of Serbian web pages. The research includes over 100 Serbian internet websites, which is why gemiusAudience has become a standard in internet research and measurement, accepted by all the relevant media agencies, online media, and advertisers in the countries of Eastern and Central Europe. The data provided by what has as yet been the only official research into the visitor figures of the Serbian web pages are comparable and publicly available on the following web address.

