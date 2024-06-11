SERBIAN DAUGHTER-IN-LAW FROM THE ZULU TRIBE MOVES WITH HER FAMILY TO MALO CRNIĆE

LIFE WRITES NOVELS: She visited New York, the Bahamas, Hawaii, but nothing is more beautiful than a Serbian village

How unpredictable life’s path can be, and how fate sometimes intervenes in the most interesting ways, is exemplified by the story of the beautiful Naledi Repaye (35) from South Africa, a member of the Zulu tribe, who fell in love with Bojan (45) twelve years ago and came to live in Serbia!

After 12 years of living together and having two children, they decided to leave the hustle and bustle of busy Belgrade and move to the countryside. Interestingly, they found their dream plot in a place called Malo Crniće!

foto: Privatna Arhiva

The love story of Naledi and Bojan began in 2012 when they worked together on a cruise ship. She worked as a physiotherapist, and Bojan as a hairdresser.

foto: Privatna Arhiva

“We first became friends and then fell in love. However, Bojan didn’t like working on the cruise ship, so he quit and returned to Serbia in 2013. We didn’t hear from each other for two years, and one day I sent him a message: ‘I love you so much. I miss you so much.’ That’s how we started talking again, and within two weeks, I was in Belgrade,” recalls Naledi for Kurir with a broad smile.

She took the name Anđela

foto: Privatna Arhiva

They got married in a civil ceremony in 2015, and in 2019, they had a church wedding at Ružica Church in Kalemegdan. Before that, Naledi was baptised and adopted the Orthodox faith, taking the name Anđela..

Friendly neighbours

‘It felt like we had known each other for a long time’

In Serbia, it’s unfortunately quite unusual for people from cities to move to villages, but Naledi says their new neighbours didn’t find it strange at all. Quite the opposite!

foto: Privatna Arhiva

“I couldn’t believe how warmly our neighbours welcomed us. It felt like we had known each other for a long time. Everyone is very kind. People in cities often seem similar. It’s the same in New York, Johannesburg, Belgrade... It’s a similar way of life. Fast! But, in the village, it’s different... It seems that now I will truly get to know both the people and Serbia,” says Naledi.

This charming woman quickly grew to love everything about Serbia. She speaks Serbian almost perfectly. She is a virtuoso at preparing our traditional food, with help from her mother-in-law, who trained her in Požarevac. She was such a good student that she is now in charge of making Serbian specialities at home, while Bojan prepares international dishes.

foto: Privatna Arhiva

She is most proud of her bean soup, but she also cooks cabbage rolls, goulash, and even makes sauerkraut herself... Everything in its turn. And all with a smile and mandatory Serbian music in the background.

foto: Privatna Arhiva

The most beautiful testament to Bojan and Naledi’s love are their son Noa (6) and daughter Nea (5). It was for them that they decided to move to the village a few months ago.

foto: Privatna Arhiva

“We wanted to extend our children’s childhood. Life in Belgrade is fast, we are always in some kind of rush,” says Naledi.

Business plans

‘Ideal for rural tourism’

Bojan, who owns a well-established hair salon in Belgrade, will continue his work, commuting between Belgrade and Malo Crniće, while Naledi plans to develop rural tourism in this place one day.

foto: Privatna Arhiva

“There are many empty, old houses in the village that I find very interesting just as they are. I would love to someday renovate these houses and rent them out to those interested. I would love for everyone to see the true beauty of nature, clean air, and the real Serbia,” says Naledi, who hopes to move with her family to their new home in September this year, God willing.

“A lot of time is lost in traffic and taking the children to and from school and kindergarten. We wanted our children to live in a healthier environment, to eat fresh eggs, drink fresh milk... To play with animals instead of phones, to collect eggs instead of playing with tablets, and to milk cows,” adds Bojan.

A destined place

foto: Privatna Arhiva

The search for their piece of paradise didn’t take long. They were interested in villages around Požarevac, where Bojan’s relatives live. They visited several villages, and then they fell in love with Malo Crniće, which has about 700 inhabitants, and bought a plot there.

foto: Privatna Arhiva

“The place is located between Požarevac and Petrovac na Mlavi, on the river Mlava. It’s a village, but it’s also a municipality, so students from other villages come to the school, which dates back to 1885. There are a total of 120 students, which is ideal. The cultural centre has its own folklore ensemble and amateur drama theatre. There is also a nice library, and at the end of the village is a monastery,” Bojan says enthusiastically, and Naledi, who has travelled the world and visited New York, Australia, New Zealand, the Bahamas, Hawaii, Tahiti... adds: ‘This is the place destined for us and the place that stole our hearts.’ "