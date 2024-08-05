KURIR’S COMPLETE DOMINANCE: Serbia’s first choice for politics, health, tech, business news! Stil most-read women’s web portal

WMG continues its complete digital dominance, and Kurir has been positioned as the most powerful media brand ever since Gemius introduced the presentation of media brand power. The official July data confirm that Kurir is the most-read web portal in Serbia, with most time spent by users there, and that Kurir Television is the most-viewed generalist cable TV channel on the networks on which it is available.

Kurir the most read web portal, with most time spent by users

According to the official readership figures for the Serbian web portals, Kurir.rs has been the most-read Serbian website for an incredible 68 consecutive months, with by far and ahead the greatest number of page views and the most loyal readership, who spent an average of one hour and five minutes on the web portal. As regards the total time spent on the web portals, the data shows that Kurir’s visitors spent as much as 23 percent more time on this web portal compared to Blic, and 275 percent more compared to Telegraf.

foto: Kurir

In July, Kurir had over 203 million page views, which is 26 percent more than the next-ranked competitor.

1 / 4 Foto: Kurir

Kurir the most powerful media brand in Serbia

foto: Kurir

Ever since the Gemius data has been presented using a new interface, it has become even more evident how far head of its competitors’ web portals Kurir is.

KURIR BIZNIS: Business portal No. 1 in Serbia

According to the Gemius data for July, Kurir Biznis is the first choice of people who follow information from the world of business. This confirms the fact that this web portal is a relevant destination for anyone interested in entrepreneurship, personal finance, technology, real estate, the stock exchange, as well as macro-economic topics. Compared to Blic, Kurir Biznis has 194,832 more users monthly. Kurir Biznis users spend as much as 51 percent more time on the business pages than do users of Blic Biznis, have over 42 percent more visits, and view 59 percent more pages, which speaks to the quality of the Kurir Biznis web portal content.

1 / 5 Foto: Kurir

KURIR STIL: Women’s web portal No. 1 in Serbia

As for women’s web portals, the Gemius data shows that Kurir Stil has positioned itself as the leading website in Serbia. In July, as many as 2.06 million real users visited Stil, which is 39,216 users more than the second-ranked Blic Žena. Stil taking the lead in this category is supported by the fact that it had 1.7 million, i.e. eight percent more page views than the second-ranked women’s website.

1 / 5 Foto: Kurir

KURIR POLITIKA: The No. 1 destination for following political developments

According to the Gemius data for July, Kurir Politika is the first choice of people who follow information about politics. In July, as many ask 503,568 million real users visited Kurir Politika, which is 55,824 users more than the second-ranked Blic Politika. Kurir Politika had 2.7 million, i.e. 111 percent more page views than the second-ranked Blic Politika.

1 / 5 Foto: Kurir

KURIR ZDRAVLJE: The top choice for health information in Serbia

According to the Gemius data for July, Kurir Zdravlje is the first choice of people who seek the latest information on health, diet, exercise, and mental health in Serbia. This web portal has been recognized as the key destination for all those looking for quality advice and expert articles on the current health-related topics. Compared to its competitors, Kurir Zdravlje has 34 percent more visits than the second-ranked Telegraf eKlinika, which confirms its superiority and relevance. With content created to meet the needs of both experts and those who endeavour to improve their health, Kurir Zdravlje is your reliable source of information regarding all aspects of maintaining their health.

1 / 5 Foto: Kurir

KURIR TECH: No. 1 destination for all technology information in Serbia

According to the Gemius data for July, Kurir Tech stands out as the leading choice for all those who wish to obtain information on the latest developments in the world of technology. This section offers comprehensive information about big technology companies, social media, cutting-edge software and hardware solutions, gaming, artificial intelligence, and cryptocurrencies. Kurir Tech also offers advice on internet safety, detailed product reviews, as well as information on smart devices, electric cars, and the use of AI in everyday life. This web portal is dedicated to providing useful "how to" advice and the analyses of the impact of technology on society and user psychology. Compared to its competitors, Kurir Tech has 39 percent more visits than the second-ranked B92 Tehnopolis, with its users spending as much as 51 percent more time on Kurir Tech webpages than the users of B92 Tehnopolis, which confirms its dominance in the area of technology.

1 / 5 Foto: Kurir

CABLE TELEVISION CHANNEL No. 1: Kurir Television the most viewed generalist cable television channel on the networks on which it is available

In only four years of broadcasting, Kurir Television has managed to position itself as the most-viewed cable television channel on the networks where it is available. Recently, it has often been the most viewed cable television channel in Serbia in the ‘all viewers’ category.

We have the largest viewership share and the reach that exceeds 650,000 viewers daily, as well as the highest steady annual viewership share growth (over 50 percent) of all cable channels with respect to the general viewership, with said growth exceeding 40 percent in the target group. (Source: Nielsen).

The success of our television is a result of the power of the Kurir brand, which is recognizable by its high-quality content that meets the needs of the viewers, as well as of the fact that we make over 10 hours of original programming every workday, with the best news content, plenty of family entertainment content, and popular TV series and films.