





Danica from Serbia has completed medical school in the USA, and she shared on social media what an American graduation ceremony looks like.

Printskrin



She posted a video on TikTok, giving her followers a closer look at this American ceremony that most people had only seen in films and TV shows.



She wore a typical US university graduation gown and the recognisable cap with a tassel on her head. What set her apart from others was the Serbian flag draped around her shoulders.



“This is what my graduation outfit looked like, and you’re probably wondering, ‘Danica, why do you have the Serbian flag around your neck?’ That’s because I had the option to order it as an international student,” she explained.

Printskrin



Danica was also wearing a beautiful dress under her gown, but she didn’t get the chance to show it.

Printskrin



“We were all standing in line here, waiting for the ceremony to begin. Once it started, we stepped aside to let the lecturers pass. Now... when I received my diploma, I told myself: ‘Danica, show three fingers!’ And as you can see, I did just that, because if I’m already promoting Serbia with this flag, I might as well do it to the max. So, I was the biggest patriot ever,” Danica joked.

Many people congratulated Danica in the comments and wished her success in her career and future life.

“Bravo,” “Well done, queen,” “That’s how it’s done, girl,” were just some of the comments.