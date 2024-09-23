







Han Changhee (30) from South Korea fell in love with the young woman from Valjevo, Marija (26), quite by chance, and for her, he intentionally changed his faith and became an Orthodox Christian!



Marija and Changhee met on a dating app in February 2023, and exactly a year later, on 23 January this year, they said “I do” at Rakovac Monastery on the northern side of Fruška Gora.

Privatna arihva



“On the same day, before the wedding, we held the baptism ceremony. He decided to embrace our faith and become Orthodox. My family and friends gathered to witness this special moment. We exchanged rings and vowed eternal love before God and our loved ones,” Marija, who has now taken her husband's surname Han, told Kurir.

1/6 Vidi galeriju Privatna arihva Marija and Changhee met on a dating app in February 2023

As they say, something clicked between them after their first contact on the app. At that time, he was already in Europe for work.

Privatna arihva



“We couldn’t stop imagining our first meeting. While chatting, we both noticed something different from other chats. As you know, sometimes people don’t leave a good first impression. We chatted for a month, and then on 4 March, our conversation went quite well, and I finished work earlier than expected that day. I knew I would be busier in the coming period, so I thought it was a good opportunity to meet her that day. I was in Hungary and decided to go to Novi Sad, where she was staying. However, I didn’t know how,” recalls Changhee with a laugh, who is an engineer specialising in machines for producing electric car batteries.



‘Fascinated by the Country’

Koreans Obsessed with Iced Coffee

Marija says that life in South Korea is completely different from life in Serbia:



“I’m fascinated by this country, their food, and their kind people. South Koreans are very hospitable and enjoy meeting foreigners. One of the most famous Korean dishes is kimchi, spiced cabbage traditionally served with every meal. The capital city is Seoul, known for its temples and palaces. Authentic and unique cafés are everywhere. Koreans are obsessed with iced coffee, even in winter. Coffee culture is considered an integral part of Korean social life.”

He also works in plumbing and welding, and both Marija and Changhee work together as safety managers.



Han then set off for Serbia, but he had a problem at the border—he couldn’t enter the country due to unresolved paperwork. They didn’t meet that day, but Marija unexpectedly came to visit him on 17 March.

Privatna arihva



“We can’t forget that moment when we first saw each other in person. We didn’t believe in destiny before, but on that day, we wanted to believe in the word ‘destiny’,“ the couple says in unison.



After the first meeting, their love grew day by day. Long-distance was difficult, so they soon decided to start living together in Hungary, in accommodation provided by the company Changhee worked for. He visited Serbia several times, and in October 2023, they moved to South Korea.



From Schools to Food

Differences and Similarities Between the Two Countries

Marija and Changhee compared Serbia and South Korea:

Privatna arihva



“In South Korea, people often work long hours and are dedicated to their careers, while in Serbia, a more relaxed lifestyle and family values are appreciated. When it comes to education, in South Korea, students spend a lot of time in school and attend additional classes after regular school hours, which creates a competitive spirit among peers. In Serbia, students also have many obligations, but they don’t spend as much time in school. The differences in cuisine are also noticeable. While rice and spicy food are popular in South Korea, in Serbia, meat and pasta are more commonly consumed. Both countries have a rich history and tradition.”



“As the daughter of parents who grew up following traditional customs, they initially didn’t accept my choice of partner. They thought it was just a passing feeling and not the right choice for me. Later, as our relationship became more serious, and after they met him, they accepted him, and a little later, he proposed to me. His parents accepted everything without any problems, even though it’s not common to marry a foreigner in South Korea,” explains Marija.



Marija and Changhee plan to move to Belgrade in the near future.

“We also have a plan to open a Korean-style café that would offer authentic Korean coffee, and everyone would be welcome to experience a true piece of Korea in the heart of Serbia.”