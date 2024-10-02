According to the September data by Gemius, which provides official readership figures for the web portals in Serbia, WMG continues its complete dominance on the Serbian market, with 156,720 users more than the second-ranked and 318,720 more than the third-ranked media group.

We are the most read and visited, and have the most engaged and loyal readership, with our media portfolio covering 76.31 percent of internet users in Serbia.



We would like to thank everyone who places their trust in our web portals, spearheaded by Kurir, Mondo, and Espreso, which remain in the top 10 websites in Serbia.

The power of media groups



In September, not only did WMG once again set the record in the number of page views, the number of visits, and real users – on top of this, 76.31 percent of internet users in Serbia each spent one hour and five minutes monthly on our web portals.



The separate Gemius chart showing the power of media groups illustrates two key metrics – internet reach and time spent on a website (designated in the chart as ATS), which shows the true power of the media groups in an even better and clearer way. The parameters presented thus illustrate even more convincingly how far ahead of its competitors WMG is.

The chart that shows the power of media groups in Serbia. Source: Gemius*



WMG digital leader in all segments



WMG has taken a convincing first place in terms of page views for the fourth year in a row now. In September, the visitors of our internet editions viewed over 220 million web pages, which is 29 percent more than the second-ranked competitor, and as much as 83 percent more than the third-ranked one.

If the time that the Serbian population spent on the WMG websites in September is added up, the total is an imposing figure of 421 years and 230 days – or an incredible 3.6 million hours. That is 21 percent higher than the publisher ranked second, and 51 percent higher than the one ranked third.



WMG's dominance is also seen in the number of visits: In September alone, the citizens of Serbia visited our websites over 84 million times, which is 21 percent more than the second-ranked and 50 percent more than the third-ranked in the Gemius list.

Dominance in the NEWS, SPORT, WOMAN/LIFESTYLE AND BUSINESS categories

In terms of specific content categories, WMG is an undisputed leader in the most important segments: news, sport, woman/lifestyle, and business.



*WMG News (Kurir (Current, Society, World, Belgrade, Politics, Serbia, Region), Mondo Info, Espreso (News, World), Ringier News (Blic - News (Current, Society, World, Belgrade, Politics, Serbia, Vojvodina, Republic of Srpska), WMG Sport (Kurir Sport, Mondo Sport, Espreso Sport), Ringier Sport (Sportal), WMG Woman/Lifestyle (Style, Beautiful & Happy, Wanted, Sensa, A Matter of Taste, Yumama, Glossy, Elle), Ringier Woman/Lifestyle (Blic Woman, Ana.rs), WMG Show Business (Kurir Stars, Mondo Entertainment, Espreso Showbiz, Ringier Show Business (Blic Entertainment, Pulse Online), WMG Business (Kurir Business, Smartlife, Eupravo zato), Ringier Business (Blic Business)

THANK YOU FOR YOUR TRUST!



In addition to Kurir, Mondo, and Espreso, our specialized brands also contribute to the results of the WMG media division: Smartlife, Lepa & Srećna, Stvar ukusa, Sensa, Wanted, Yumama, Glossy, Stil, Elle Srbija, EUpravo zato, and others. Part of the WMG family is also the advertising website Sasomange, which has been growing steadily in terms of the number of advertisements and registered users.



We would like to thank all of you who contribute to our successes – our readers and viewers, all our staff, our clients, and our partners.