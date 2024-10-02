WMG continues its complete digital dominance, and Kurir has been positioned as the most powerful media brand ever since Gemius introduced the presentation of media brand power. The official September data confirm that Kurir is the most-read web portal in Serbia, with most time spent by users there, and that Kurir Television is the most-viewed generalist cable TV channel on the networks on which it is available.



Kurir the most read web portal, with most time spent by users



According to the official readership figures for the Serbian web portals, Kurir.rs has been the most-read Serbian website for an incredible 70 consecutive months, with by far and ahead the greatest number of page views and the most loyal readership, who spent an average of 55 minutes on the web portal. As regards the total time spent on the web portals, the data shows that Kurir’s visitors spent more time on this web portal compared to Blic and Telegraf.



In September, Kurir had over 161 million page views, which is nine percent more than the next-ranked competitor.



Kurir the most powerful media brand in Serbia

Gemius

Ever since the Gemius data has been presented using a new interface, it has become even more evident how far head of its competitors’ web portals Kurir is.

KURIR BIZNIS: Business portal No. 1 in Serbia



According to the Gemius data for September, Kurir Biznis is the first choice of people who follow information from the world of business. This confirms the fact that this web portal is a relevant destination for anyone interested in entrepreneurship, personal finance, technology, real estate, the stock exchange, as well as macro-economic topics. Compared to Blic, Kurir Biznis has 58,944 more users monthly. Kurir Biznis users spend as much as 10 percent more time on the business pages than do users of Blic Biznis, have over 11 percent more visits, and view 22 percent more pages, which speaks to the quality of the Kurir Biznis web portal content.

KURIR POLITIKA: The No. 1 destination for following political developments



According to the Gemius data for September, Kurir Politika is the first choice of people who follow information about politics. In September, Kurir Politika had as many as 2,12 million visits, i.e. 42 percent more visits than the second-ranked Blic Politika, as well as 50 percent more page views.

KURIR ZDRAVLJE: The top choice for health information in Serbia



According to the Gemius data for September, Kurir Zdravlje is the first choice of people who seek the latest information on health, diet, exercise, and mental health in Serbia. In September, as many as 845,952 real users visited Kurir Zdravlje, which is 244,368 users more than the second-ranked Telegraf eKlinika. This web portal has been recognized as the key destination for all those looking for quality advice and expert articles on current health-related topics. Compared to its competitors, Kurir Zdravlje has 125 percent more visits than the second-ranked Telegraf eKlinika, which confirms its superiority and relevance. With content created to meet the needs of both experts and those who endeavor to improve their health, Kurir Zdravlje is a reliable source of information regarding all aspects of maintaining good health.

KURIR TECH: No. 1 destination for all technology information in Serbia



According to the Gemius data for September, Kurir Tech stands out as the leading choice for all those who wish to obtain information on the latest developments in the world of technology. This section offers comprehensive information about big technology companies, social media, cutting-edge software and hardware solutions, gaming, artificial intelligence, and cryptocurrencies. Kurir Tech also offers advice on internet safety, detailed product reviews, as well as information on smart devices, electric cars, and the use of AI in everyday life. This web portal is dedicated to providing useful "how to" advice and the analyses of the impact of technology on society and user psychology. Compared to its competitors, Kurir Tech has 30 percent more visits than the second-ranked B92 Tehnopolis, with its users spending as much as 35 percent more time on Kurir Tech webpages than the users of B92 Tehnopolis, which confirms its dominance in the area of technology.

CABLE TELEVISION CHANNEL No. 1: Kurir Television the most viewed generalist cable television channel on the networks on which it is available