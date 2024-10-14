Today marked the official start of the sixth round of the Plant A Tree project, initiated by the companies WMG (Wireless Media Group) and dm drogerie markt. This year, under the slogan "PLANT A TREE – ONE STEP AWAY FROM ONE MILLION," an ambitious goal has been set – to plant an additional 200,000 saplings by the end of April 2025, bringing the impressive total to one million planted trees.

The beginning of the sixth round of the Plant A Tree project was celebrated at the Botanical Garden with a presentation of the project's achievements to date and future activities. The event was attended by project partners, ambassadors, members of the diplomatic corps, celebrities, and influencers.

The event was officially opened by Irena Petrović, director of the WMG Foundation, and Tanja Kostić, leader of the social responsibility and PR team at dm Serbia. Project ambassadors, actress Hristina Popović and taekwondo athlete Aleksandra Perišić, also addressed the guests. Following the introductory speeches, certificates of appreciation were presented to the partners and individuals who contributed to the project's success in previous seasons.

As in previous years, the new round of the Plant A Tree project will include a variety of activities, continuing the established practices, such as seed collection, greening urban areas and schoolyards across Serbia, and educational workshops for the youngest participants.

Representatives of WMG and dm drogerie markt, Ana Aleksić, a member of WMG’s board, and Svetlana Jovanović Mitić, head of marketing and communications for dm Serbia and North Macedonia, spoke about the project.

Ana Aleksić, member of the WMG board, stated on the occasion:

“When we launched the Plant A Tree project, we had a vision of planting at least a million trees, which seemed almost unattainable at the time. Over the years, the project has established itself as one of the key initiatives for environmental protection in Serbia, not only for our company but also for our partners. This year, we are kicking off the new round with the goal of planting the millionth sapling, five years after the project began. Plant A Tree is much more than just a tree-planting initiative; it’s a movement that brings together institutions, organisations, and individuals around a shared goal – creating a healthier and greener environment for future generations. At WMG, a leader in digital transformation and media, we are aware of the responsibility we have when it comes to initiating, implementing, and promoting sustainable development initiatives, and we emphasise their importance for the future. Sustainability is a priority in all aspects of WMG’s operations. The millionth sapling is not just a number; it symbolises the collective effort of all participants in this project and represents the dedication of our partners and volunteers. Its impact far exceeds mere statistics. Our collaboration with dm drogerie markt, along with numerous institutions and the involvement of many citizens, confirms the growing importance of this project. Each sapling planted represents our joint commitment and dedication. I believe that together, we can make the millionth sapling an inspiration for all of us to actively contribute to the preservation of nature. Thanks to this project, we’re not just planting trees but also raising awareness about environmental responsibility,” concluded Ana Aleksić.

“As a company founded on social responsibility, we are proud to have launched the Plant A Tree initiative in 2019. We believe that tree planting is not just an ecological act but also a symbol of corporate social responsibility for companies that recognise the importance of environmental protection. This initiative highlights our commitment to the community and future generations, demonstrating that large corporations can play a key role in preserving nature. Now, as we approach the milestone of planting our first MILLION saplings, we feel deep gratitude to everyone who has supported us on this journey. Our shared dedication and effort have shown that when we work together, we can achieve great things,” said Svetlana Jovanović Mitić, head of marketing and communications for dm Serbia and North Macedonia.

As a reminder, during the five rounds of the Plant A Tree project, thanks to partners and volunteers, 800,000 saplings have been planted at 400locations across Serbia. Special attention was given to greening urban areas. We planted in 27 city locations, including five in Belgrade, where 6,700 saplings were planted. Alongside the planting campaigns, numerous other activities were carried out: eight tonnes of seeds were collected, an illegal landfill near Bačka Palanka, spanning two hectares, was cleaned and transformed into a green oasis where 6,500 saplings of black locust and Siberian elm were planted, and two murals with an ecological theme were painted in Belgrade and Čačak. In order to promote environmental responsibility as a condition for creating a sustainable future, 45 educational workshops were organised for preschoolers, schoolchildren, and students, and more than 2,000 media articles dedicated to ecology were published.

The Plant A Tree project was launched by WMG (Wireless Media Group) and dm-drogerie markt, with the support of the following institutions: The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Water Management – The Forest Administration; The Ministry of Education, Science, and Technological Development; PE Srbijašume; PE Vojvodinašume; The Serbian Reforestation Movement; The Serbian Chamber of Commerce, The Jevremovac Botanical Garden; The University of Belgrade’s Faculty of Biology; The Faculty of Forestry in Belgrade; The School of Forestry in Kraljevo; The Institute for Nature Conservation of Serbia; The Vojvodina Secretariat for Urban Planning and Environmental Protection; The Forestry Institute; and The PUC Greenery and Parks in Belgrade.

