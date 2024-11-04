In an exclusive interview with Kurir, Alexander Kasanof, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State of the United States for the Western Balkans, who arrived in Serbia for his first visit yesterday, shared his views. The new U.S. envoy for the Balkans and successor to Gabriel Escobar discussed relations between Serbia and America, Kosovo, as well as the Middle East and Ukraine, and how the U.S. elections may unfold.



The exclusive interview with Alexander Kasanof was conducted by Kurir Television journalist Jelena Pejović for the morning programme Redakcija on Kurir Television. The conversation took place at The Svetozar Marković University Library, built nearly 100 years ago through the initiative of Serbian scientist Mihajlo Pupin and financed by American industrialist Andrew Carnegie.



“First and foremost, it’s a pleasure to be here, and I’m glad we have this opportunity to talk. In Washington, we see a unique opportunity ahead for the entire Western Balkans region. This is a chance for further integration into Euro-Atlantic structures, particularly with the EU. It’s an opportunity for Serbia and its neighbours, and we consider it extremely important to seize this moment, as it offers great potential for the people of the region, as well as significant economic possibilities, a stronger democracy, and the range of freedoms that are incredibly important. Most importantly, we believe this offers a unique chance to move beyond the past, the wars of the 1990s, nationalism, and everything that it brought to this region. This is an excellent time to seize this opportunity and pursue the reform agenda that lies before all countries, including Serbia, and to progress toward EU integration,” Kasanof began.

Kurir Televizija Aleksandar Kasanof

Kasanof addressed further negotiations regarding Pristina and the sanctions imposed on Albin Kurti due to unilateral actions:



“I hope, precisely because we know the situation is challenging, that we must continue working to achieve progress in the Belgrade-Priština dialogue. It is crucial to find a way forward in this dialogue so we can advance towards peace, a sense of tranquillity, and normalcy between Kosovo and Serbia.”



The two focal points in the region Kasanof touched on, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo, raise the question of whether there is potential for conflict to spread to our region:



“Unfortunately, history teaches us that conflicts can spread despite efforts to prevent them. However, that’s part of the reason for my visit to this region; I am talking with governments in Sarajevo, Belgrade, and my next stop, Pristina. The goal is to work together to prevent the possibility of conflict and to make the most of this moment, turning the page on a troubled chapter from the past to prevent conflict from spreading.”

10:26 PRVI INTERVJU NOVOG AMERIČKOG IZASLANIKA ZA SRPSKE MEDIJE Izvor: Kurir televizija

In a time when almost all of Western Europe is moving rapidly toward energy diversification, Kasanof highlighted the importance of Serbia being on this path as well:



“That is very important. Serbia has done significant work in its energy sector, and partly because of this, we signed an intergovernmental Energy Agreement with Serbia a few weeks ago. We support the Serbian government’s efforts to diversify energy supplies. I would note, though it is technically not related to energy, that the Jadar lithium mine offers enormous potential, not only for Serbia but also for Europe.”



We recently saw Volodymyr Zelensky in the U.S., meeting with both presidential candidates. Kasanof shared his perspective on whether there are indications of a peace agreement, especially considering the new assistance package the U.S. has pledged to Ukraine.



“I would say we are focused on helping Ukraine defend itself; this is the primary goal of the Biden administration. President Biden and Secretary Blinken have been very clear that we must ensure Ukraine can defend itself so it can decide for itself when and how to move forward, not allowing Russia to dictate through warfare. Since 2022, we have provided over $99 billion in aid to Ukraine, and we will continue to ensure they have what they need to defend themselves and be in the best possible situation to make decisions about their future. We cannot decide Ukraine’s future without it, and it’s extremely important that we continue to send the aid they need so they can make independent decisions,” said Kasanof, answering what would be the best situation for Ukraine after three and a half years:

Shutterstock, Printscreen X

“For us, what matters is that Ukraine defines its goals, as President Zelensky and his government are doing, defining their path to peace, and implementing it, consulting with our government and other governments on that vision. It shouldn’t be imposed or forced upon them. That’s why I return to what I said earlier – that Ukraine must be able to defend itself, putting it in the best situation to define its own path forward.”



Kasanof also commented on the Middle East, noting that when it comes to Israel, there is a clear stance of support from the U.S., though it appears the American administration may struggle to predict Netanyahu’s actions.



“Israel has the right to defend itself, and we support that right. The Secretary of State and the President have been very clear on this. Israel was attacked, and we are helping them defend themselves, which we support. This does not mean there is no room for diplomacy, as we are working on these solutions. In the meantime, as President Biden has stated, we will continue to support Israel.”

1/11 Vidi galeriju Zamenik pomoćnika državnog sekretara SAD za Zapadni Balkan Autor: Nemanja Nikolić

Kasanof discussed the U.S. Presidential Elections and implications for Ukraine:



“I am equally fascinated by our electoral politics; this is an important period we are entering. Of course, I can’t comment on what will happen on the political stage, but I can tell you that the United States conducts foreign policy according to its national interests, which fundamentally will not change to a degree that would lead to dramatic shifts. American democracy is extremely important to the American people, and the upcoming period is exciting.”



Kurir Television is available on channel 109 for MTS Iris TV users, channel 9 for m:SAT TV, Supernova, and Yettel Hipernet TV users, channel 108 for BeotelNet users, channel 8 for Orion Telecom users, and channel 112 for Sat-Trakt users across Serbia. It is also available on the M:tel platform in Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as MTEL Global in the diaspora, and via the Arena Cloud app.



It is prohibited to copy or republish any part of the text and/or photos/videos without citing and linking to the source and author, in line with WMG Terms of Use and the Law on Public Information and Media.

Kurir.rs

BONUS VIDEO: