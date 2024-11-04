“To me, the Queen will always be the lady with a hat and corgis.”



One of the most prominent contemporary British authors, Tony Parsons, whose works have sold millions of copies, is a special guest at the Belgrade Book Fair, running until 27th October.

It is quite a unique fact that Parsons' latest novel, Murder for the Busy People, premiered worldwide right here in Belgrade, in front of an audience he openly admires, two months before its release in the United Kingdom. In an exclusive interview with Kurir, he shared much more.

This isn’t your first time in Belgrade. What is it that draws you back to our capital and the audience here?

“I first came to Belgrade 50 years ago, so I could say my return now is an anniversary. I was only 20 back then, and now I’m a full 70 years old. I can tell you the city has changed a lot, especially since the pandemic. It seems like it’s developed a great deal – there are many fancy apartments by the river, there’s an expansive vibe, but also more traffic congestion (laughs).

“I remember well my months-long journey through Europe, passing through the former Yugoslavia. As a young man, a memorable incident happened as soon as I arrived in Belgrade. Right after stepping off the train, a woman poked her head out of a window and offered me accommodation. I initially thought – how would that even work? But I decided to go with it, and it turned out to be great. I soon met her son, who poured me a strong drink (rakija) and even packed a bottle for my upcoming trip to Greece (laughs).

“But when someone says ‘Belgrade,’ the first thing that comes to mind is my readers. Here, I genuinely have many passionate readers whom I respect, as such loyalty is rare. Sometimes we writers go to places where, despite our popularity, no one has heard of us or shows any interest. But it’s the opposite with the Belgrade audience – I feel respected, loved, and welcome, which really means a lot to me. I’ve had similar experiences in Novi Sad and Niš as well.”

In your last interview with Kurir, you said the Belgrade Book Fair could replace the Frankfurt Book Fair. How do you view the development of the literary scene in Serbia today?

“I can’t say much about the development of the literary scene, but I can express my satisfaction with the publishing sector in Serbia. Laguna has been translating my books for years, which are also translated into 50 other languages worldwide. The difference lies in the quality of translation, which is crucial for accurately conveying the work and the dedication of readers. It’s simple – if a book isn’t translated well, it won’t succeed. I am also grateful for the patience shown by Laguna as a publisher. Not every novel will be equally successful, but they stay loyal to the author through ups and downs.

“As for Frankfurt...well, it’s a corporate city without a soul, where everything is just business. Personally, I feel publishing in Serbia is vibrant, and I think any young Serbian writer should feel fortunate to be born in a country where people love books and truly relate to stories. As a foreigner in your country, I can say I sense a genuine love for reading here, which I feel has faded in many other places.

“Wherever you travel nowadays, many young people are absorbed in Netflix or cute puppies on Instagram. But I still believe in books and the power of storytelling, and I feel my audience here shares that sentiment, which makes Serbia stand out.”

Your books are translated into numerous languages. Is there a difference in readership between Serbia and other countries?

“Thanks to the excellent translations, which don’t differ much from the original, readers in Serbia have the chance to truly experience the work, which results in positive reactions. Additionally, your culture values giving books as gifts during holidays, making the audience here special.”

Your fans in Serbia are thrilled with your latest novel, Murder for the Busy People. What inspired the themes and characters?

“Every work of mine comes from piecing together various situations that happen to me. Before starting Murder for the Busy, my family and I moved to Hampstead Village, a beautiful yet fairly urban neighbourhood in central London. Many things there catch your attention, including the homeless people. Among them, one young woman particularly stood out – she not only lives on the street, but is also unwell. Every time I see her, I give her $20 (about 2,500 dinars). I know I can’t cure her or solve this problem, but I can do at least that. But my daughter thinks differently – she would sell everything, save everyone from the street, and probably bring them to our living room (laughs). From such moments and others, the idea for my latest novel was born.”

In your book, characters literally die from fear. Have you ever encountered such a case in life or your career?

“No, but I’ve always thought of it as the perfect weapon. I’ve always been fascinated by stories where something seemingly simple turns out to be very deadly. Like in Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, where a single small stab from each person was enough to be lethal and mislead the investigation. Such an intriguing way to die.”

You dedicated your book to your wife, daughter, and Stan. In your last novel, Stan is the name of a dog. Was Stan your dog?

“Yes, he was, sadly, he passed away in May.”

Reading the book, it’s clear you’re a dog lover. Who was your first pet?

“I had a dog named Lady. I was very young. My father had a grocery shop at the time, and nearby was a German Shepherd I regularly played with. One day, during play, the dog knocked me to the ground, and I cut my face badly. When I returned home, Lady was gone. My mother told me she ‘went to live on a farm,’ but I’ve never been sure what really happened. That’s the story of my first pet (laughs). But from that experience and my love for dogs, inherited from my father, my new novel is taking shape, called Man and Dog.”

Would you adopt a dog again, perhaps even a dog from Serbia?

“I’m not sure if I’ll ever have another dog. I’m already 70, and my wife, who is from Japan, wants to travel more. But she’s also a dog lover, perhaps even more than I am, so who knows (laughs). I miss having a dog; life is certainly better with one.

“The Queen felt the same way (laughs). Although everyone knows her love for corgis, Queen Elizabeth II once said that when she reached old age, she would stop having dogs so as not to outlive them. But she couldn’t resist, and you saw the many corgis at her funeral. I thought about adopting an older dog to grow old together, but then I remembered my Stan and those early-morning vet trips... it’s tough. The bond lasts for millennia, well beyond life.”

The royal family is quite popular in Serbia. Have you ever met any of the royals?

“Yes, I did. I worked at an event with Queen Camilla. I mean, the Queen. To me, the Queen will always be the lady with a hat and corgis (laughs).”

If given the opportunity, would you ever write a biography of Queen Elizabeth II or another royal family member?

“They were often a subject when I was a journalist. I attended the funeral of the late Princess Diana, Kate and William’s wedding, and Harry and Meghan’s wedding as well. I also wrote a substantial report on Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. So, without having written a book, they have still been a significant part of my career.”

Your father was a Royal Navy commander. Here, growing up as a military child means something special. What was it like for you?

“My dad was a Royal Navy commander during World War II. He was awarded the Medal of Merit, the second-highest honour. He was a great warrior. Being the child of a military man really means something. I was always impressed by the fact that my dad was a war hero. When he took off his shirt at the beach or in the garden, his upper torso was covered in scars. I believe he was severely injured in his last assault. He had shrapnel in his legs, sticking out slightly. So, war was close to me. It still feels close, especially for me and my generation, who were born shortly after.

“My dad instilled in me a sense of what a man should be. He always spoke quietly, never raised his voice at me or my mother. He was such a gentle soul that he would even carry insects outside to return them to nature. And yet, he was serious. Even in silence, you could tell when he was about to lose his temper. I remember once, when Dad was in the hospital, my mum went to the local shop and used the phone to check on him, as we didn’t have one at home. The shop owner didn’t like that and was rude to her. Later, when Dad recovered, he went to the shop, grabbed the owner by the throat, lifted him off the ground, and I saw it happen. Years later, I watched Star Wars and saw Darth Vader lift someone in the same way, and I remember thinking – no one has ever done this except my dad (laughs).”

You’ve had a disciplined life and career. Do you have any advice on balancing deadlines and the creative process?

“Journalism taught me all the discipline I needed, so thankfully, deadlines aren’t a problem. No one starts running a marathon only to stop halfway for coffee. You find your rhythm and stick to it. That’s true for anything that pays the bills. But for my new book, there’s no deadline. I have no contract pressuring me or anything like that. It might not bring in a lot of money, but that doesn’t stop me. I still make a living from my columns and journalism.”

Is there a young, promising author today who inspires you?

“Yes, I like Claire Keegan (25). She’s an Irish writer who writes short stories that captivate me because they transport me to another universe.”

What advice would you give to Serbian writers on the rise?

“Don’t show your work to anyone until it’s as good as you want it to be, because people will only read it once. A common mistake young writers make is thinking the whole world is eager to read their story, so they rush. Trust me, it’s not like that. Take your time and give it your all.

“Also, don’t be too hard on yourself. Be self-critical, but don’t beat yourself up to the point of giving up. And be grateful you’re in Serbia, where people know how to appreciate a good story.”