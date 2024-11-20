Slušaj vest

United Group is preparing yet another scheme, which will be carried out through its media outlets and affiliated non-governmental organisations. Central to this operation is the Balkan Free Media Initiative (BFMI), an organisation claiming to be independent but in reality closely tied to United Group.

Specifically, BFMI will present its new report on the media landscape in Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Greece, and Slovenia on Wednesday. The event is being marketed as an exclusive gathering in the European Parliament. However, when the matter is demystified and the players are placed in their proper context, this BFMI-related event is nothing more than Dragan Šolak and his United Group taking aim at competition in these countries. The BFMI report has nothing to do with an objective analysis of the media or concern for press freedoms but is solely designed to protect the business interests of te United Group.

It is expected that United Group’s media outlets, in their typical fashion, will attempt to link this report with the European Parliament to give it weight. In truth, the event’s slot and venue were arranged by Bulgarian MEP Andrey Kovačev, who has prior connections with United Group. Kovačev has secured a modest room for this gathering, officially designated as A5F385 in the European Parliament building. Adding to the web of connections between United Group and BFMI, the report’s presentation and accompanying panel discussion will feature N1 Television’s News Director, Igor Božić, with Peter Horrocks acting as moderator. Horrocks is billed as a former BBC director and a current member of the Content Board at the UK's Ofcom (Office of Communications). However, a crucial fact is omitted in the announcement: Horrocks simultaneously holds positions as a Manager Committee Member of BFMI and an advisor to the Editorial Board of N1 Television, owned by United Group.

This, of course, is not the first time United Group, through its network of public and covert associates, has targeted competition. Wireless Media Group (WMG) has repeatedly been in their crosshairs. A previous attempt to discredit WMG was launched using an earlier BFMI report. At the time, Šolak’s media outlets presented the report as an analysis by so-called independent researchers. Once again, Šolak’s well-oiled mechanism for destroying competitors was in play, utilising hidden levers to create an illusion of objectivity and independence for the wider public. The motives for targeting WMG can be found in the balance of power within the media promotion of European values. WMG has taken the lead in promoting European Integration, offering robust media support for Serbia’s European path and strengthening collaboration with European organisations. Simply put, United Group no longer enjoys exclusivity in this segment.

Moreover, United Group media outlets have recently aired sharp criticisms of the EU and some international institutions, further fuelling doubts about the sincerity of the company’s commitment to European values..