Miloš Biković appeared in public for the first time since the premiere of his new film, Isolation, and in an interview for the show Pulse of Serbia, which airs on Kurir Television, he spoke about the message of the film and the reality that we all live under public scrutiny today.

Miloš Biković was a guest on Kurir Television’s show Pulse of Serbia, amid the current buzz surrounding the premiere of his new film Isolation. Joining him in the studio was Ljubomir Radanov, the culture editor at Kurir.

At the very beginning, Biković shared his impressions following the premiere and whether it met his expectations:

“I had no particular expectations; we worked on the film for a long time, with multiple revisions. We were quite confused when it came to expectations, but the audience numbers we’ve reached speak of its success.”

Radanov continued on the topic of Biković’s new film:

“I had expectations; it looks pretty good to me. Everyone should watch it; Biković’s acting is flawless. Critics following the film say the same. I’m eagerly awaiting Biković’s next film to see him return to comedy, but I absolutely recommend this one as well. The reviews are mixed. Watch genre films where we’re not burdened with some kind of war theme. Biković explores different genres and takes on interesting roles. It’s a shame he couldn’t play certain roles that were intended for him.”

The last 15 minutes of the film sparked the most reactions due to the message it delivers:

“Orwell wrote about Big Brother watching you. The situation has flipped; now we are the ones being watched. Every type of behaviour is potentially a viral clip. It’s astonishing how everyone now lives under the watchful eye of Big Brother. Isolation is a film about how people change when they’re aware they’re being observed and that attention is all a person has,” said Biković, adding:

“My situation is different due to my profession, but even an ordinary person no longer has the right to privacy. I chose this line of work professionally, and I strive to keep my private life away from the cameras. I’ve never sought attention in that way; whenever something came out, it was purely accidental.”

Among the many photos Biković has shared on Instagram, some include his son:

“I’m not hiding it; I just don’t expose it. I talk about it, but I don’t wish to expose him either. We live in such a time now; it’s impossible to live completely hidden. Anyone can find you if they want to, and that’s not normal. It’s a civilizational catastrophe that we’ve accepted too lightly.”

Radanov tried to explain how the life under public scrutiny, particularly for celebrities, affects their privacy, especially with intrusive paparazzi:

“That’s part of the public job; it’s not always desirable, and colleagues should respect that.”.

Biković added to his colleague’s remarks:

“Sometimes, you just wish to protect yourself, but later you realise that’s how it has to be. These people are simply fighting to make a living; the system forces them to do this and to act in ways that aren’t always polite. Those boundaries are called respect. In Russia, it also depends on the approach; I negotiate with the media there. They don’t ask me things I don’t want to discuss. I once had an unpleasant experience with Russian journalists where they only asked me about being a father and nothing related to work. I don’t want to reduce topics to mere gossip; I don’t want to waste viewers’ time.”

Many have mixed impressions regarding Biković’s media presence, and Radanov pointed out that there’s too much of him in the media:

“Biković is the type of person like Djokovic; they’re everywhere in the media, making it difficult to always have an interesting interview. You don’t even know what to ask him anymore.”

Biković jokingly responded when asked whether this year was the best in his life:

“Now the headline will be that this was my best year. A lot of things come to mind when this question is asked, but yes, it’s been the best year. There’s still a lot left, and I hope nothing bad will happen, but there’s a lot more work to be done. Given the situation in the world, I just hope it all ends peacefully.”

He continues to live between Serbia and Russia:

“I’m currently filming Alice in Wonderland there, playing a father. I’ve reached the point where I’m playing a dad. I never thought that could happen to me. Hopefully, it’ll be done by the end of next year.”

After roles that required him to sing, the host jokingly mentioned that “Isolation” followed, referring to the quarantine period:

“Exactly, when I started singing, isolation followed. As for my musical taste, I train with Beogradski Sindikat, celebrate with Čola, and enjoy traditional tavern songs.”.

Biković also commented on his childhood photos:

“This was at the school where my mother worked. When I see myself like that, I realise they sold me on Uncle Toma as Santa Claus—I figured out that adults lie.”

In conclusion, Biković reiterated the reason for his appearance: the premiere of Isolation, and invited viewers to visit cinemas to watch his new film.

