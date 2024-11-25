Slušaj vest

From Kikinda, through Belgrade, to joining the team of newly awarded Nobel laureate David Baker! That’s the journey of Ljubica Mihaljević. A more than humble young woman who loves her field—something evident in every word she speaks—agreed to share her story so that young science enthusiasts know that it is, indeed, possible! At just 31 years old, Ljubica creates and experiments purely for the joy of it—and she gets paid for it. But it was hard work, dedication, and faith in herself and her dreams that led her here. And the best is yet to come...

Printscreen

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry is not usually considered particularly noteworthy news for the Serbian public. Or at least, it wasn’t until now. This year’s recipient, scientist David Baker from the University of Washington in Seattle (who shared the prize with Demis Hassabis and John Jumper), achieved what the Nobel Committee described as an almost impossible feat at the Institute for Protein Design—he created entirely new types of synthetic proteins designed using a computer.

American TV segments showed a relaxed Baker celebrating with his team, which includes one of our own—Ljubica Mihaljević!

‘We Hoped for a Nobel Prize, But Not This Soon’ “We were hoping that Baker might win the Nobel Prize within the next five to ten years, but we didn’t expect it to happen this year. It was quite a surprise. However, looking back at over 20 years of his work, it truly makes sense why he won the Nobel. He’s a visionary. When he first started working on this, everyone told him it was impossible. And look at it now!” Ljubica emphasises and adds:: “When he won the Nobel, he said, ‘I have the best job in the world, and this prize is for all of us,’ because, as he stated, he won it thanks to all of us. It shows how humble he is. Baker is a unique character; I’ve never met anyone like him. Science is his passion, but he also enjoys other things. He says, ‘I get my best ideas while hiking.’”

“I joined Professor Baker’s team in 2022 after completing my PhD studies. I’m currently doing my postdoctoral research, and my official position is as a postdoctoral scientist. The institute allows me to engage in science purely out of curiosity and passion. It’s literally like playing—we can design anything on a computer and then test in the lab whether that protein can actually exist and perform the function we envision,” Ljubica told Kurir.

People from all over the world can join Baker’s lab at the institute he founded.

“You can literally find an expert just across the hallway; you have answers to all your questions. The lab is like a small universe where experts in every field come together, and thanks to this collaboration, made possible by Baker, science progresses much faster,” she explains.

Originally from Kikinda, now among the 120 people at the prestigious Institute, Ljubica moved to Belgrade at the age of 12. There, she attended the Fifth Prep School, where a turning point occurred—The Petnica Science Centre.

Printscreen

“At the biology programme in Petnica, I had my first opportunity to work on a project and see what science really looks like,” she recalls.

She went on to study molecular biology at the Faculty of Biology in Belgrade, volunteering at the Institute for Molecular Genetics and Genetic Engineering during her studies.

“I received a scholarship to study abroad to pursue science, as Serbia lacks resources for creative science driven by passion. After completing my undergraduate studies, I moved to Baltimore, where I started a post-baccalaureate research year at Johns Hopkins University. It was then that I realised I wanted to stay in America and pursue a PhD. I worked in two different labs, both focused on molecules and proteins on the cell surface. These proteins are the first barrier that allows cells to communicate with the external world,” she explains, adding that proteins are tiny “machines” performing all vital functions in our cells.

Working in Baker’s lab, alongside a famous scientist, allows her to turn her curiosity into a clear goal—the well-being of people.

“Our focus is on using the knowledge of proteins from nature and, within a very short period, using artificial intelligence to do what evolution hasn’t yet achieved. We aim to develop proteins to address specific diseases, like cancer. One of my current projects, which is still in the computer phase, is to create a protein that can specifically recognise cancer cells and kill them. The protein identifies a specific marker on the tumour cell and literally creates a pore, a hole, that kills the cell,” Ljubica explains.

She is part of a team with two other experts specialising in different aspects.

Printscreen

“My colleague is an expert in creating proteins that recognise specific markers on cells, while another colleague focuses on forming pores. I’ve developed a method to integrate their expertise into a single protein that can perform both functions,” she highlights..

Cancer isn’t the only focus of her work. Early next year, Ljubica expects to publish a paper on a method she developed related to a vaccine for syphilis, a widespread disease. If successful, it will be revolutionary, as no such vaccine currently exists—not even a monoclonal antibody, making the diagnosis of this disease particularly challenging.

“We found a way to isolate proteins from the surface of the bacterium that causes syphilis. Using artificial intelligence, we created a previously non-existent protein that wraps around the syphilis protein and keeps it intact,” she explains..

Science as a Game Science can indeed be like a game. “If anyone wants to play a protein-folding game on their computer, there’s a game called Foldit (https://fold.it), co-founded by Baker,” Ljubica notes.

Her design method is called the “wrapping” method:

“Basically, one protein wraps around another, keeping it in an intact state. It’s like a little burrito, where the tortilla keeps everything inside. These wrapped proteins will be included in a vaccine to train the immune system to respond if and when it encounters the syphilis bacterium.”.

Everything he does is essentially basic science.

"And even Baker, who won the Nobel Prize, does that. We are working precisely on that first innovation, which is essentially creativity. But now we also have the Translational Institute, which takes it over – they will produce the vaccine and present it to the immune system. This is still the first step; we haven't even started animal immunization yet," says Ljubica.

“It’s a privilege to work with Baker. He supports my ideas, and we come up with them together. We have meetings at least once a month to discuss my data, and he calls it ‘the big picture’—what’s the larger goal of the project and where we want to go. Most importantly, in these meetings, he inspires me to ‘dream big’ and strive for those dreams. Baker also mentors me on my journey to becoming a professor one day.”

1/3

1/3 Vidi galeriju Ljubica Mihaljević in the team of Nobel Prize laureates Autor: Printscreen

Currently, Ljubica cannot travel to Serbia or anywhere outside the US, as she’s applied for a green card. However, she’s eager to help young science enthusiasts from Serbia.

“In the future, I want to mentor young people, not only through science but also by supporting their mental health. If young people from Serbia wish to pursue science abroad and need advice, they can freely reach out to me…”