Nedeljković personally knew Patriarch Pavle.

“Due to my official duties, I often visited him. I cherish the fondest memories from that period. Sometimes, when he had time, he would ask us to sit, and we would talk about various topics. These were always truly pleasant and instructive conversations that I hold dear in my heart.”

Before leaving for his studies in Venice, he went to bid farewell to the patriarch, whose words he still remembers:

“He said: ‘I have no doubt that you will work diligently there, but it is a school like any other. Some exams you will approach with more enthusiasm, some with less. What I want to tell you is that when you go abroad, everyone who looks at you will, in fact, be looking at all of us. The impression you leave there will reflect on the church that sent you and the people you come from. Never lose sight of that responsibility.’ I truly took this as fatherly advice.”