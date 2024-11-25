Famous Shoes He Mended Himself, Sweater He Wore Until His Passing, Drill: Nearly 500 Items Belonging to Patriarch Pavle Preserved at This Place in Belgrade
It has been 15 years since the passing of the 44th head of the Serbian Orthodox Church (SOC), and in the Rakovica Monastery, where his relics rest, exhibits that belonged to him are preserved. Entry for visitors is free.
Left to the side are old, worn-out suitcases piled up; in a glass display case, three pairs of mended shoes—those famous shoes he resoled himself. There's also some of his tools: a hammer, a file, a hand drill. His old hands skilfully worked and repaired many things. An improvised lamp, writings, notes, a typewriter, a magnifying glass. And the black woollen sweater-vest he wore until his final days!
This is what we immediately noticed upon entering the memorial room dedicated to the late 44th Patriarch of the SOC, Pavle, which houses nearly 500 items, including his personal belongings, photographs, decorations, and gifts.
The treasury dedicated to the beloved Serbian patriarch, whom many referred to as a “walking saint” even during his lifetime, is located within the grounds of the Rakovica Monastery. He was buried there, according to his own wishes, on November 19, 2009, four days after he passed away at the age of 95 at the Military Medical Academy (VMA)
Faithful visitors come to his grave daily, yet many are unaware that within the monastery complex, next to the monastery shop, there is also a memorial room open to the public.
We were welcomed by Dr Zoran Nedeljković, Director of the Serbian Patriarchate Library. By decision of the Holy Synod in 2018, the management of the library was entrusted with establishing the memorial room, which was ceremoniously opened by Patriarch Porfirije in May 2021.
Right at the entrance, there's a brown display case adorned with golden details.
“In this section are personal items he used from the beginning of his monastic life, then as the Bishop of Raška-Prizren, and later as Patriarch. Here is the sweater he wore even as Patriarch,” explains Nedeljković.
Nedeljković personally knew Patriarch Pavle.
“Due to my official duties, I often visited him. I cherish the fondest memories from that period. Sometimes, when he had time, he would ask us to sit, and we would talk about various topics. These were always truly pleasant and instructive conversations that I hold dear in my heart.”
Before leaving for his studies in Venice, he went to bid farewell to the patriarch, whose words he still remembers:
“He said: ‘I have no doubt that you will work diligently there, but it is a school like any other. Some exams you will approach with more enthusiasm, some with less. What I want to tell you is that when you go abroad, everyone who looks at you will, in fact, be looking at all of us. The impression you leave there will reflect on the church that sent you and the people you come from. Never lose sight of that responsibility.’ I truly took this as fatherly advice.”
In the second row, three pairs of shoes by which Patriarch Pavle was well known. He would walk the city streets daily in them, even using public transportation. He frequently repaired and patched them.
“Here, you can see work done on the inside, even some rubber pieces,” our host confirms, adding:
“This is a testament to the exceptional modesty that was part of his personality. He preserved and used everything, and you can see that it was all very simple—he repaired things himself.”
In the display case, there are also an iron, a small broom, a small silver tray, a Dictaphone, glasses, a spoon and fork, an improvised work lamp. There are also icons from his legacy, books, as well as materials he used for his work.
To the right, there are photographs, icons, prayer beads, crosses, as well as gifts Patriarch Pavle received. White doors lead to his library, which contains 8,299 volumes and is under the management of the Serbian Patriarchate Library.
On the wall is a kaleidoscope of photographs depicting the life of the late Patriarch Pavle.
“There are pictures from his earliest age—here he is as a civilian in Belgrade, and here as a monk, a young man. Then, we see him as the Bishop of Raška-Prizren, and later as Patriarch. There’s also his famous photograph taken on a tram. And you see here, these steps he spiritually climbed throughout his life,” Nedeljković explains.
In the final photograph, he is depicted as the people largely recognize him today—as a saint. In another section of the memorial room, there is a space dedicated to Pavle as a patriarch, showcasing selected recognitions, awards, and decorations..
Nedeljković repeated the words of Matija Bećković, the writer who described the patriarch: “No one spoke so softly, yet was heard so far.”
“I truly believe that the more time passes since his death, the further his voice will reach, and he will grow even greater among the people. His entire life is a testament to humility, serenity, and a life filled with virtues!” our host concluded.
Facts
ABOUT PATRIARCH PAVLE
- Born on 11 September 1914 as Gojko Stojčević
- Completed lower secondary school in Tuzla, upper secondary school and a six-year seminary in Sarajevo, and the Theological Faculty in Belgrade
- From 1944, worked as a religious teacher and educator in Banja Koviljača in a home for children refugees from Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Took monastic vows in 1948 at the Monastery of the Annunciation in the Ovčar-Kablar Gorge and received the name Pavle
- Elected Bishop of Raška-Prizren on 29 May 1957, where he spent 33 years
- Elected as the 44th Serbian patriarch on 1 December 1990
- Passed away on 15 November 2009 at the age of 95, at the Military Medical Academy, where he had been receiving treatment for two years