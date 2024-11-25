A RUSSIAN OPENS A CAFÉ IN SREMSKA MITROVICA AND HIRES UKRAINIANS! Launches Another Unique Business and Reveals How the Serbs Welcomed Him

Slušaj vest

The café Moscow on Žitni Square in Sremska Mitrovica has quickly become a favourite gathering spot for lovers of Russian cuisine and specialities. At Moscow, patrons can enjoy a variety of drinks, including local Mitrovica beer, coffee, and unique types of vodka like those infused with pepper, horseradish, or Siberian nuts. The café was opened by Aleksey Voronin, a native of Moscow, who wanted to share a slice of his homeland and the richness of Russian culinary traditions with the people of Sremska Mitrovica. Besides Aleksey and his wife, the café also employs a Ukrainian couple.

Aleksey's story started two years ago when he moved to Sremska Mitrovica. However, his journey to Serbia began much earlier when he first visited the country in 2008. Around five or six years ago, he says, he met Slobodan Srdić, who would become his best friend in Mitrovica.

“My wife and I now have a large circle of friends, thanks to Aleksandar. His circle embraced us, even though I didn’t speak Serbian back then. Now, I regret not starting to learn the language sooner,” Aleksey says in fluent Serbian.

Dijana Šćekić

Aleksey and his wife decided to relocate to Sremska Mitrovica for several reasons. Firstly, they already had friends here. Aleksey always loved Serbia and its joyful, festive atmosphere. While his wife stayed in Russia for another year due to work commitments, he managed to adjust and build a new life in this new city.

A lifelong dream of owning a café led Aleksey to open Moscow, fulfilling a long-held ambition:

“Near the apartment where we lived in Moscow, there was a bar I loved visiting. That bar went bankrupt a few times, but I always enjoyed sitting there,” he explains with a smile.

At the café, Aleksey doesn’t work for a salary but rather out of a passion for his hobby and meeting new people:

“I share my life story, they share theirs, and that’s how we get to know each other. Now, I even know what kind of music each of my regulars likes, and I play it for them. We haven’t been open for long, yet we already have regular customers. Often, Russians living in Serbia come to visit too, though I have no idea how they heard about us.”

Aleksey is happy that his wife is also working and expanding her social circle. Initially, she was apprehensive, but now she enjoys life in Sremska Mitrovica:

Dijana Šćekić

“Now, everything is great; she has her own friends, her hairdresser, and we travel to neighbouring countries. We just get in the car and drive to Slovenia or Italy… in just a few hours. That was impossible in Russia.”

Besides running the café, Aleksey is actively developing his company that manufactures and sells automated irrigation systems. His products are innovative and tailored to various types of plants, making garden care easier. He employs local workers, currently two full-time, along with a few freelancers.

“I work from Mačvanska Mitrovica for the European market. We haven’t broken even yet because the initial investments were substantial,” Aleksey notes. “We had to purchase CNC machines, raw materials, hire staff, and much more. It was a significant upfront investment, but I hope we’ll break even next year, and in a few years, we’ll start turning a profit. For now, I am also a co-owner of several companies in Russia that export to the European market, as well as the one I’ve opened in Mačvanska Mitrovica.”

For Aleksey and his wife, Serbia has become a place where they truly feel at home:

“We had visited here for holidays several times, and we always felt warmly welcomed,” Aleksey says.

Dijana Šćekić

What attracts him most to Serbia is the kindness and warmth of its people:

“People here are much more open, and the climate is more pleasant than in Moscow. I sit in the café with a garden overlooking the Sava River, taking photos in 20-degree weather, while in Russia, it’s barely eight degrees.”

Aleksey’s story is an inspiration for all who seek new beginnings and life adventures. His determination and the support of the community show that it’s possible to overcome any obstacle:

“Although some doubted I would succeed, I believe that our investment will pay off,” Aleksey adds with a smile.

In this warm and welcoming atmosphere, Aleksey and his guests share stories, laughter, and experiences, making Sremska Mitrovica even richer and more diverse. With his passionate nature and love for life, Aleksey Voronin proves that dreams are possible, and that community is the key to happiness.