Slušaj vest

EUpravo Zato, an initiative of the WMG Foundation, partnered with the EU-Western Balkans Summit held last week in Brussels, aimed at redefining the dialogue on EU enlargement. Through three panels, officials from Western Balkan countries, the European Commission, the European Parliament, representatives of the diplomatic corps, non-governmental organizations, and academia discussed overcoming challenges in the accession process, the economic future, as well as key reforms in the Western Balkan countries.

WMG Ana Brnabić



The participants included Marta Kos, the new EU Commissioner for Enlargement; Ana Brnabić, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia; Gert Jan Koopman, Director-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission; Jakov Milatović, President of Montenegro; Aleksandar Nikoloski, Deputy Prime Minister of North Macedonia; Kristina Gerasimov, Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova; Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine; Karlo Ressler, Member of the European Parliament; Thomas Hagleitner, Head of the Western Balkans Policy and Regional Strategy Department; Bojan Božović, Minister of Justice of Montenegro; Milica Delević, Director for Competitiveness, Governance, and Political Affairs at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), among others.

1/7 Vidi galeriju annual EU-Western Balkans Summit Autor: WMG



The key messages of the Summit centred on the goals of Western Balkan countries to meet all conditions for accession by 2030, the importance of a collective approach, and the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans as one of the strategies for accelerating the progress of all countries.



In her first speech as the European Union Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos emphasised that it is time for Europe to be reunited, highlighting that the processes of enlargement have historically removed the borders dividing Europe and that this should continue today. By doing so, historical tensions are eliminated, and countries are united by shared values such as peace, freedom, and progress. Ana Brnabić, Speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia, stressed the importance of the Western Balkans joining the European Union as a whole.

WMG



"Today, these three values must rely on a stronger and more united Europe. The new European Commission is a commission of enlargement, and every member of the European Commission College has the task of playing a more active role and supporting candidate countries. They can rely on their expertise to build a larger and stronger EU, and the same idea of unification must be demonstrated in your countries," stated Kos at the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Brussels.



The Commissioner emphasised that joining the EU must be a significant national project involving not only the government but also civil society, every city and municipality, and every citizen. In this regard, she announced that during her visits to Western Balkan countries, she would go beyond the capitals and meet with people in other areas as well.

WMG Marta Kos



In the first panel, addressing the political dimensions of EU enlargement, Gert Jan Koopman, Director-General of the Directorate-General for Enlargement of the European Commission, and Ana Brnabić, Speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia and former Prime Minister of Serbia, spoke on the topic. The discussion encompassed critical institutional and geopolitical challenges related to the integration of the Western Balkans.

WMG Gert Jan Koopman



"I believe it is important for the Western Balkans to join the European Union as a whole. I think we should advocate for one another, and it is crucial for the EU to admit new members as quickly as possible, as well as other partners who share the same goals. This approach would resolve many outstanding issues because it would make them easier to address, and borders would become less significant. I would not want the Western Balkans to compete with each other because I do not see any benefit in that. If people live better lives, work, and see a perspective for themselves, their families, and their children, they will look to the future with optimism. They might not forget the past, but it will not weigh on them as heavily," said Ana Brnabić, Speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia, at the annual EU-Western Balkans Summit.



Brnabić highlighted that over the past 11 years, significant changes have taken place in Serbia, such as a reduction in the unemployment rate and an increase in the average salary. She emphasised that it is in the country's interest for peace and stability to prevail in the region because "whatever happens will have a significant impact on Serbia."



The Director-General of the European Commission's Directorate for Enlargement and Neighbourhood Policy, Gert Jan Koopman, stated that he is confident Cluster 3 in Serbia's EU accession negotiations will soon be opened, emphasising that Serbia is not only technically but fully prepared for this step.



"I am confident that the cluster will soon be opened. I repeat, I am quite certain that the cluster will soon be opened," emphasised Koopman.

He pointed out that there is an ongoing debate about geopolitics versus merit, noting that the "good news" is that in reality, it is about both.

"I think this is a very important message. You will have to achieve this based on merit. But you will also have to pass the geopolitical test," he said, adding that there is a term for this: balancing clauses.

WMG



Panel and discussion participants emphasised the importance of regional cooperation as a foundation for successful EU membership, as well as the necessity of reducing historical tensions in the region through dialogue and joint initiatives.

The goal of the summit was to redefine the dialogue on European Union enlargement, focusing on the accession processes of Western Balkan countries as well as the broader implications of EU enlargement for the bloc's long-term objectives.

1/8 Vidi galeriju EU-Western Balkans Summit Autor: WMG



The event brought together representatives of the European Commission, the European Parliament, as well as a large number of experts, politicians, diplomats, and representatives of international organisations, providing a platform for discussions on key topics related to EU enlargement and Western Balkan integration.