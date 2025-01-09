Slušaj vest

WMG continues its complete digital dominance, and Kurir has been positioned as the most powerful media brand ever since Gemius introduced the presentation of media brand power. The official December data confirm that Kurir is the most-read web portal in Serbia, and that Kurir Television is among the top five most-viewed cable TV channels on the networks on which it is available.



Kurir the most read web portal in December as well



According to the official readership figures for the Serbian web portals, Kurir.rs has been the most-read Serbian website for an incredible 73 consecutive months, with by far and ahead the greatest number of page views and the most loyal readership, who spent an average of 59 minutes on the web portal. In December, Kurir had over 166 million page views, which additionally confirms the power of the brand

.

KURIR BIZNIS: The most-read business web portal in Serbia, with the most loyal readership



According to the Gemius data for December, Kurir Biznis is the first choice of people who follow information from the world of business. This web portal is a relevant destination for anyone interested in entrepreneurship, personal finance, technology, real estate, the stock exchange, as well as macro-economic topics. Kurir Biznis users had over 700,000 page views in December, spending seven percent more time on the business pages, compared to the users of Blic Biznis, which speaks further to the quality of the Kurir Biznis web portal content.

KURIR STIL: The most-read women’s web portal in Serbia



As for women’s web portals, the Gemius data shows that Kurir Stil has positioned itself as the leading website in Serbia. In December, as many as an incredible 25 million page views were recorded, which confirms its dominant position in this category. Compared to its competitors, Kurir Stil users have over 3.2 million page views more, which confirms the high quality of the content and the steady attraction of this web portal on the part of female readership.

KURIR ZDRAVLJE: The top choice for health information in Serbia



According to the Gemius data for December, Kurir Zdravlje remains the first choice of people who seek the latest information on health, diet, exercise, and mental health in Serbia. Compared to its competitors, Kurir Zdravlje has 20 percent more visits, which confirms its superiority and relevance. In December, the users of this web portal had as many as 383,000 page views more than the users of Telegraf eKlinika. Kurir Zdravlje has been recognized as the key destination for all those looking for quality advice and expert articles on current health-related topics. With content created to meet the needs of both experts and those who endeavour to improve their health, Kurir Zdravlje is your reliable source of information regarding all aspects of maintaining good health.

KURIR TECH: No. 1 destination for all technology information in Serbia



According to the Gemius data for December, Kurir Tech stands out as the leading choice for all those who wish to obtain information on the latest developments in the world of technology. This section offers comprehensive information about big technology companies, social media, cutting-edge software and hardware solutions, gaming, artificial intelligence, and cryptocurrencies. Kurir Tech also offers advice on internet safety, detailed product reviews, as well as information on smart devices, electric cars, and the use of AI in everyday life. This web portal is dedicated to providing useful "how to" advice and the analyses of the impact of technology on society and user psychology. Compared to its competitors, Kurir Tech users spend as much as 53 percent more time on Kurir Tech webpages than the users of B92 Tehnopolis, which confirms its dominance in the area of technology.

Kurir Television among top five cable television channels on the networks on which it is available



In only four years of broadcasting, Kurir Television has managed to position itself among the top five most-viewed cable television channel on the networks where it is available. Recently, it has often been the most viewed cable television channel in Serbia in the ‘all viewers’ category. On 1 January 2025, Kurir Television set a new record, becoming the most-viewed generalist cable television network in the target group (18-50) as well as the entire population.



We have the largest viewership share and the reach that exceeds 650,000 viewers daily, as well as the highest steady annual viewership share growth (over 50 percent) of all cable channels with respect to the general viewership, with said growth exceeding 40 percent in the target group. (Source: Nielsen).