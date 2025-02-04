



According to the January data by Gemius, which provides official readership figures for the web portals in Serbia, WMG continues its complete dominance on the Serbian market, with 181,392 users more than the second-ranked and 339,840 more than the third-ranked media group.

We are the most read and visited, and have the most engaged and loyal readership, with our media portfolio covering 81.32 percent of internet users in Serbia.

We would like to thank everyone who places their trust in our web portals, spearheaded by Kurir, Mondo, and Espreso, which remain in the top 10 websites in Serbia.



The power of media groups

In January WMG not only retained the leading position in terms of the number of page views, the number of visits, and real users, but 81.32 percent of internet users in Serbia each spent one hour and 12 minutes monthly on our web portals.

The separate Gemius chart showing the power of media groups illustrates two key metrics – internet reach and time spent on a website (designated in the chart as ATS), which shows the true power of the media groups in an even better and clearer way. The parameters presented thus illustrate even more convincingly how far ahead of its competitors WMG is.

Foto: Gemius



The chart that shows the power of media groups in Serbia. Source: Gemius*



WMG digital leader in all segments

WMG has taken a convincing first place in terms of page views for the fourth year in a row now. In January, the visitors of our internet editions viewed over 262 million web pages, which is 26 percent more than the second-ranked competitor, and as much as 28 percent more than the third-ranked one.

If the time that the Serbian population spent on the WMG websites in January is added up, the total is an imposing figure of 506 years and 111 days – or an incredible 4.4 million hours, meaning we are seven percent ahead of the second-ranked publisher, and 17 percent ahead of the third-ranked one.

WMG's dominance is also seen in the number of visits: In January alone, the citizens of Serbia visited our websites over 92 million times, which is nine percent more than the second-ranked and 16 percent more than the third-ranked in the Gemius list.

WMG is a digital media company No. 1 in Serbia also in terms of real users

Dominance in the SPORT, WOMAN/LIFESTYLE, and BUSINESS categories

In terms of specific content categories, WMG is an undisputed leader in the most important segments: sport, woman/lifestyle, and business.

*WMG News (Kurir (Current, Society, World, Belgrade, Politics, Serbia, Region), Mondo Info, Espreso (News, World), Ringier News (Blic - News (Current, Society, World, Belgrade, Politics, Serbia, Vojvodina, Republic of Srpska), WMG Sport (Kurir Sport, Mondo Sport, Espreso Sport), Ringier Sport (Sportal), WMG Woman/Lifestyle (Style, Beautiful & Happy, Wanted, Sensa, A Matter of Taste, Yumama, Glossy, Elle), Ringier Woman/Lifestyle (Blic Woman, Ana.rs), WMG Show Business (Kurir Stars, Mondo Entertainment, Espreso Showbiz, Ringier Show Business (Blic Entertainment, Pulse Online), WMG Business (Kurir Business, Smartlife, Eupravo Zato), Ringier Business (Blic Business)



KURIR THE MOST READ WEB PORTAL IN SERBIA

WMG continues its complete digital dominance, and Kurir has been positioned as the most powerful media brand ever since Gemius introduced the presentation of media brand power. The official January data confirm that Kurir is the most-read web portal in Serbia, and that Kurir Television is the most-viewed generalist cable TV channels on the networks on which it is available.

According to the official readership figures for the Serbian web portals, Kurir.rs has been the most-read Serbian website for an incredible 74 consecutive months, with by far and ahead the greatest number of page views. In January, Kurir had over 197 million page views – seven percent more than the competitor ranked next.



KURIR STIL: No. 1 Women’s Web Portal in Serbia

As for women’s web portals, the Gemius data shows that Kurir Stil has positioned itself as the leading website in Serbia. In January, as many as 2.09 million real users visited Stil, which is 3,072 users more than the second-ranked Blic Žena. Kurir Stil users have over 21 percent page views more, which confirms the high quality of the Kurir Stil web portal content.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR TRUST!

In addition to Kurir, Mondo, and Espreso, our specialized brands also contribute to the results of the WMG media division: Smartlife, Lepa & Srećna, Stvar ukusa, Sensa, Wanted, Yumama, Glossy, Stil, Elle Srbija, EUpravo Zato, and others. Part of the WMG family is also the advertising website Sasomange, which has been growing steadily in terms of the number of advertisements and registered users.