The producer and screenwriter of the film Megdan (Duel) reveals to Kurir how he celebrated the holidays and talks about new projects and life between Novi Sad and Maribor

As the excitement of the New Year’s celebrations gradually fades and daily life resumes, Aleksa Balašević, producer and screenwriter of Megdan, looks back on a year filled with challenges and triumphs. With his debut film, he won the hearts of audiences and prestigious awards, all the while preserving the warmth of family traditions that bring him home. In an interview with Kurir, Aleksa speaks about the success of his film, his plans for 2025, and the magic of holiday moments spent with loved ones.

Foto: Nebojša Babić – Orange Studio

What was 2024 like for you? What did it bring, and what did it take away on a personal and professional level?

"It was the most beautiful, but also the hardest year. My debut film was released. From experiencing the most wonderful July one could imagine—winning two awards at the Ischia Global Festival with my first film and having Sting, by sheer coincidence, sitting in the front row watching it—to my small, humble sports film being chosen to open the renovated Sava Centre… It brought so many incredible acquaintances, unforgettable moments, joy, and, most importantly, laughter and love."

Were you satisfied with the audience's reception?

"We were one of the most-watched films of the past year. That is a huge honour and a surprise for all of us who gave everything we had. Megdan is not a commercial film about crime or an overly popular subject. It is an honest sports film that represents a way of life many believe is the right one. We won two historic awards, followed by a prize at the 59th Filmski Susreti Festival in Niš, where Viktor Savić, in addition to receiving international recognition and captivating high-profile audiences, also impressed his home country. He brought us an award from Serbia’s oldest film festival.".

Do you know what awaits you in 2025? Have preparations for the new film already begun?

"The working year started earlier for me than I had expected. Even before the Megdan premiere, I was in Sarajevo, Ljubljana, and Brussels for discussions about my next film, which will be filmed in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Belgium in the summer of 2026. It’s a completely different story compared to this one. It will be an homage to my father’s song, with a very unusual plot. My script has been well received by the best Slovenian production company, and I believe we are about to create something significant. Our main task for 2025 is to see whether we can gather the rest of the budget from several European countries and funds to begin production. What I can say is that we already have massive support from Bosnia and Herzegovina—between Sarajevo and Zenica, preparations are already underway for something truly magical."

The spirit of New Year’s celebrations still surrounds us. What memories does the beginning of January bring for you?

"I have mostly spent New Year’s Eve on Salajka. A few times, I have celebrated it on every continent, but nothing compares to my Cvijićeva Street… We usually watch the same films that I have watched since I can remember, and now they are being passed down to our daughter Vera. That is the most beautiful tradition for us.".

Aleksa, Nikolina and Vera in Sarajevo Foto: Nemanja Nikolić

What other holiday traditions do you and your wife Nikolina and daughter Vera cherish?

"The tradition we preserve is called love. That is what makes the roof over our home impenetrable… I have been living between Maribor and Novi Sad since 2015, but these are the days of the year when I must be in my Salajka. A bit in our flat, a bit in our house at No. 33, a bit with my wife’s parents, a bit with my sisters in their homes… It all comes down to Salajka homes."

Do you still believe in Santa Claus?

"I must admit that I have never stopped believing. Even if he came himself to convince me that he doesn’t exist, I still wouldn’t accept it (laughs). For me, Santa Claus is that magical period from 1 December to 21 January. Many say that, for us, Santa Claus is St Nicholas—I have no problem with him being one of our saints. But through my father’s memories, I see Santa Claus as a beautiful time when one year ends, and a new one begins, full of promises that may or may not be fulfilled… Then comes New Year’s Eve, Christmas, and our family’s patron saint day, St John, which has been celebrated at that address since the First World War, if not earlier, and is the most important event for us."

The Balašević family Foto: Gohar Gabrielyan

Who played Santa Claus this year?

"Vera loves dressing up as Santa Claus or an elf and making us laugh. She is joy and love in human form.".

Is there a big wish or goal you want to achieve in the coming years?