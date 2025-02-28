Nikola Bojčić (24) from Ruma was born with a birthmark on the right side of his face. In an interview with Kurir, he explains why he decided not to remove it and how people react to differences in an era where physical appearance is considered the most important thing.

"They told me it was ugly, that it was disgusting, they called me ‘Spotty’. People stare at me every day, make comments, children ask me what it is, how I got it, if it hurts… But the worst are those who think they know what I should do with my life, telling me I must remove it, that I will be more handsome and happier!"

This is how Nikola Bojčić (24) from Ruma describes his experience for Kurir. He was born with a birthmark on the right side of his face.

Nikola Bojčić

Although we live in a world that is increasingly superficial, where many believe that people have never been more fixated on physical appearance, Nikola has chosen to defy fabricated and unrealistic beauty standards and proudly embrace what makes him different. However, the path of someone who does not follow the crowd is never easy.

A consequence of a difficult birth

"My mother had a difficult labour with me—it lasted a long time, and this birthmark appeared as a result of that. Some capillaries on my face burst during birth. Doctors immediately told my mother that it could be removed. They advised her to have it done in Vienna because, at the time, we didn’t have that type of laser here. They said it wasn’t a big deal and wouldn’t harm me, but she immediately said it should be my decision," Nikola explains.

Nikola Bojčić proud of his uniqueness

A few years later, a laser capable of removing the birthmark became available in a children's hospital in Belgrade. The doctors had invited them for a consultation, but the response had remained the same: the decision would be his.

“The procedure could have been done free of charge until I turned 18, but I had decided long before then that I would not go through with it,” Nikola says..

During childhood, Nikola said he had not faced many issues with his peers, but the real problems had started later, when he entered his teenage years.





“I believed that children at the time were not as obsessed with physical appearance as they are today. However, things changed when social media took off, with the arrival of Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, and the emergence of the first influencers. Everyone around me started using these platforms, and I was curious too. I created an Instagram account and noticed that everyone was using filters and presenting themselves as having perfect lives. I felt that I did not fit in and started using filters myself, often choosing the black-and-white one because I thought it would make my birthmark less noticeable. One day, I realised that I no longer recognised myself, that I was sick of it all, and that it was leading nowhere. I understood that looking a certain way on Instagram did not change the reality of my life and that I needed to accept myself,” Nikola recounts.

"It doesn’t hurt, but it changes colour" There are many types of birthmarks, but Nikola explained that his was unique because its colour changed depending on the weather.

“The birthmark does not hurt, and its texture is the same as ordinary skin. If I press it with my finger and hold it for a few seconds, the birthmark disappears for a brief moment before returning. I have noticed that cold weather makes it darker, while warm weather makes it lighter.”

Nikola Bojčić as a child did not have problems with his peers

Shallow Obsession with Appearance

Nikola wanted to create content for social media and decided to do it, even if it meant receiving unpleasant comments.

"I received much worse comments online than in person. People told me it was ugly, that it was disgusting, they called me names…" says Nikola, who adds that he no longer has a problem with it.

He has become used to people noticing him and commenting. Children are especially curious. Interestingly, Nikola works in a shop that sells children's toys and equipment, so explaining what is on his face is something he does every day.

"However, this does not bother me. Children are curious but never rude. It becomes unpleasant when someone feels entitled to tell me I should remove it, even though they do not know me or anything about me," says Nikola.

Many children suffer because of their differences When Nikola started posting videos on social media, he began receiving offensive comments. However, alongside those, there were also many comments from children with similar birthmarks, as well as from their parents..

"Children wrote to me, saying they had been bullied because of their differences. They told me that, thanks to my videos, they realised that being different does not have to be a bad thing, that not everything is as perfect as people think, and that they can be themselves regardless of what others say."

And this handsome young man has no flaw. He is simply a little different, and, as he agrees, in this time, when people strive for some banal version of perfection and uniformity, there are always those who feel the need to comment. However, this shallow obsession with physical appearance will not last forever, and Nikola tells young people to stand up for themselves and never give up on who they are.