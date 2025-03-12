Thanks to historian and researcher Branimir Gajić and a well-known public figure—whose name he refuses to reveal—the decoration was purchased and added to the collection of the Historical Museum of Serbia.

A Fourth-Class Order of Miloš the Great, established on 17 December 1898 by King Aleksandar I Obrenović, and considered one of the rarest and most expensive Serbian decorations, is now part of the collection of the Historical Museum of Serbia!

This was made possible by passionate Serbian history researcher Branimir Gajić and a well-known public figure, whose name remains undisclosed, but who initiated and funded the acquisition and donation of the order to the state. Only a few pieces of this order are known to exist worldwide, with the last one, prior to this newly acquired example, being auctioned off in 2023 for an astonishing €46,250.

To mark Statehood Day, as part of the exhibition "Waiting for the Permanent Display", the Historical Museum of Serbia presented its new acquisitions, including the Fourth-Class Order of Miloš the Great.

"In May last year, I posted on Facebook about this order, which I had noticed at an auction held by a small auction house in the region. It is the rarest and most expensive Serbian order, holding a remarkable reputation even internationally. It was awarded in the Kingdom of Serbia under the Obrenović dynasty as the most prestigious decoration. However, after the violent overthrow of the dynasty, the new rulers, the Karađorđević’s, ordered the destruction of all remaining examples, which explains its extreme rarity today. My post caught the attention of a well-known public figure, who quickly took action. The order was purchased from the auction house and brought back to Serbia. It was then donated to the Historical Museum of Serbia, where it was displayed in a recent exhibition dedicated to the Obrenović dynasty," Gajić wrote on Facebook, choosing not to disclose the donor’s identity, leaving it to them to reveal if and when they wish to do so.

"I take this opportunity to express my deepest gratitude to the donor for preserving such an important piece of the Kingdom of Serbia’s heritage. Instead of disappearing into the anonymity of a private collection, it has become a museum exhibit accessible to all.".

“The Order of Miloš the Great Was the Last Decoration Established by the Obrenović Dynasty,” Stefan Stanimirović, an expert on decorations: explains for Kurir.

"Its importance is multifaceted. Symbolically, it was established to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the St. Andrew’s Assembly, which marked the restoration of Prince Miloš to the throne. It was awarded for exceptional merit to the Obrenović dynasty. This was also the first time a ruling monarch from an existing Serbian dynasty had an order named after them."

The Order of Miloš the Great was the highest-ranking decoration of the time and had four classes. It was also significant as one of the shortest-lived Serbian orders, having been awarded for only five years.

About the Order of Miloš the Great

- The order was established on 17 December 1898 by King Aleksandar I Obrenović in honour of the 40th anniversary of the St. Andrew’s Assembly and the restoration of Prince Miloš to the throne.

- The obverse of the order bore the Cyrillic inscription "Cveti 1815", marking the day the Second Serbian Uprising began, while the reverse displayed the inscription "Miloš Veliki" (Miloš the Great).

- It was awarded to individuals with outstanding merits for the Obrenović dynasty.

- The order was abolished in 1903 by King Petar I Karađorđević.

- The First Class of the order consisted of a sash with a star, the Second Class was a neck order with a star, the Third Class was a neck order, and the Fourth Class was a breast order.

- In an official portrait by court photographer Milan Jovanović, King Aleksandar can be seen wearing the First-Class Order of Miloš the Great on his chest, as can Queen Draga in her own portraits.

- The First-Class Order of Miloš the Great was considered a true treasure, as it was crafted from 18-carat gold and adorned with 86 diamonds. It was exclusively awarded to members of the royal family.

- The only foreign recipient of the First-Class Order of Miloš the Great was Austro-Hungarian Emperor Franz Joseph.

“By 1903, following the May Coup, the order was abolished, and according to available records from some authors, a total of 255 decorations were awarded in Serbia. Heraldically, this decoration is highly significant, as it features the Nemanjić crown, the Serbian coat of arms, an eagle, and the year 1815. Additionally, due to its design, this decoration stands out for its beauty and opulence. It was produced in some of the world’s most renowned workshops—"Karl Fleischhacker" in Austria and "Jakob Leser" in Bavaria," says Stanimirović, adding that extravagant gold versions adorned with precious stones from unknown workshops are also known to exist. One such example was sold at an international auction for several tens of thousands of euros.