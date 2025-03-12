“Be assured that Zelensky will hurry to sit at the negotiating table,” says our interviewee.

Slušaj vest

Donald Trump Junior, the son of U.S. President Donald Trump, had the opportunity to speak with journalists from the Kurir editorial team about foreign policy issues. In an interview with our newspaper, he analysed the situation following his father's return to the White House and the start of his second term as President of the United States.

When asked by our journalists whether it appears that President Trump is much stricter towards some of America's allies than towards his rivals, such as President Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, Donald Junior responded that he disagrees with this claim.

1/6 Vidi galeriju Donald Tramp Junior Foto: Marko Karović

Rational Approach

“I disagree because I don’t believe anyone has imposed more sanctions on Russia than Donald Trump. The same goes for China, which has been subjected to tariffs,” our interviewee said, adding:

EKSKLUZIVNO DONALD TRAMP JUNIOR ZA KURIR Moj otac je izabrao teži put, koji je u interesu sveta, želi mir, da zaustavi rat i stradanje Izvor: Kurir

“What my father has managed to do is function as a rational participant. He realised that Putin must be involved in discussions about ending the war. The left reacted hysterically. They pretend these issues don’t exist because most of them are bureaucrats who have achieved nothing in the real world. They have never negotiated or reached any agreement, yet they want everyone to listen to them. If you look at what is happening in Europe, they have destroyed their own economy and created a migrant crisis that will only make things worse, all the while lecturing the world on what success should look like. They want the war to continue indefinitely but don’t want to pay for it. How convenient. In many cases, these are not serious people.”

Donald Junior stated that his father understands how the world actually works, but that does not mean he supports Russia:

“The same situation occurred in 2016 after the Helsinki summit when he was pressured to condemn Putin in every possible way. He understood that this was unnecessary, and the media were against him anyway. As I said the other day, if Trump found a cure for cancer, the media would still criticise him. No matter what he does, that wouldn’t change. But he realised that if he did what pleased them, he would get two minutes of positive coverage in the media. However, if things later went wrong, he wouldn’t be able to pick up the phone and call the leader of one of the world’s greatest superpowers. He chose the harder path, which is in the interest of the world.”

Reality

He says his father wants to establish peace and put an end to war and suffering.

“Even during the Republican primaries campaign 18 months ago, he made this clear, and he was criticised for wanting to stop the suffering. You cannot work with crazy people, but they are used to talking only among themselves. The European Union lives in its own bubble, does not represent the people, and does not serve them, yet they are unaccustomed to anyone who disagrees with them, as differing opinions are not tolerated,” said Trump Junior, adding:

“My father is someone who makes deals, and certainly much better than anyone in those governments of EU countries and others. He understands how the real world works and operates within that reality, not in some imagined, non-existent world.”

When asked how the Trump Administration plans to stop the war in Ukraine, our interviewee replied: