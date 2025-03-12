As part of the Land of the Living programme, launched more than two decades ago by Patriarch Porfirije, 6,000 residents have so far been treated for addiction.

“Forgive me for walking down the street with my head bowed, unable to meet people's eyes because of the shame I felt because of you. Forgive me for lying to you, for stealing your and Dad’s hard-earned money. For selling my body and destroying the very thing you carried beneath your heart for nine months, the child you lovingly fed and protected. Forgive me for destroying you while I was destroying myself. Forgive me for not being a good daughter!”

This is an excerpt from the diary of a former addict and resident who went through the Land of the Living programme, launched more than two decades ago at the Kovilj Monastery in the Diocese of Bačka. Land of the Living is also the name of a centre for the psychosocial rehabilitation and resocialisation of individuals suffering from addiction.

As a result of the collaboration between the Archdiocese of Belgrade-Karlovci’s Religious and Charitable Stewardship and the Land of the Living Community for Addiction Treatment, the sixth house dedicated to treating those struggling with addiction to psychoactive substances officially opened in Grocka on the 10th of January. The consecration ceremony was conducted by Patriarch Porfirije, who initiated this project two decades ago.

Patriarch Porfirije consecrates the sixth house of the Land of the Living Community in Grocka Foto: Spc

Over this period, 6,000 men, women, and even children (aged 14, 15, 16, and 17) have undergone treatment. Thanks to the personal efforts of Patriarch Porfirije, dozens of former residents have found employment and started families. Many of them are now successful individuals, including professional athletes.

They Cook for Themselves

During a visit to the recently opened house near Belgrade, Kurir reporters found residents working in the courtyard. We were welcomed by educator and coordinator Andrej Lukman, along with two dogs. The dogs jumped excitedly, wanting attention. "They were adopted," Andrej told us as he led us to the kitchen.

"God help you!" greeted us the residents who were preparing lunch.

Right next to the dining table, there was a paraklis (a section of the room adapted as a prayer space). It looked like a small church, where prayers are held, and liturgies are served. Above, there were dormitories, a living room, a library, and another kitchen. Next to this house, there was also a workshop.

The house of the Land of the Living Community in Grocka

"Here, everyone has their own responsibilities, and in a way, it mimics monastic life, because this creates an environment, an atmosphere, and a way of living that positively influences the addict undergoing treatment," Lukman explained while showing us a board listing the names of residents and their daily and weekly tasks.

There are six such houses in Serbia, one of which is specifically for women. The house near Belgrade was opened due to increasing demand. There is already a waiting list for places in these houses, and those in need of this kind of help can find all the necessary information on the Land of the Living website.

The Treatment Programme Lasts Two and a Half Years The programme lasts 30 months, and it is only after six months that residents have their first contact with their families—provided the families agree. "At that stage, they are allowed to leave for a day to spend time with their family, and this is the first time their loved ones see them in a normal state. After a while, they can visit their family for several days. These are all gradual phases of resocialisation, where the resident experiences how the outside world affects them, but now with a completely different perspective and self-awareness. This is followed by several more 'tests' until the final departure with a blessing at the end," Lukman explained.

Treatment Is Free and Voluntary

"The first step is an application and a conversation with my colleague, who is responsible for communicating with those interested in the programme. After that, an assessment is made to determine which house would be most suitable for the resident at that moment. It is certainly not easy to step into this treatment system because it involves complete isolation—there is no contact with parents, family, or the outside world. It is important to note that this programme is not pharmacological; it is a spiritual alternative to standard treatment. Of course, in extreme cases, there are medical professionals who assist with the physiological withdrawal process," Lukman explains.

Treatment in the Community Is Free and Voluntary, with Only One Requirement—A Willingness to Change!



In these houses, everything is based on prayer, and the daily routine resembles monastic life. Every newcomer is assigned a “guardian angel”—a resident who has already been in the programme for some time—who stays with them continuously, helping them through possible crises. The houses are not locked, nor do they have cameras. Anyone who wishes to leave may do so, and this has happened. Residents are visited daily by a spiritual advisor as well as mentors.

Educator and Coordinator Andrej Lukman Foto: Petar Aleksić



"After that, the first work assignments begin, followed by self-reflection, which is the most painful part. Their day starts with waking up, personal hygiene, and then prayer. Before the prayer itself, they sing a spiritual hymn together. Then come the work duties, but also recreational activities, such as having coffee. Here, coffee is an important emotional break. Each resident has their own responsibilities—some are in charge of keeping the house clean, others do the laundry, some prepare breakfast, lunch, and dinner, while others take care of the courtyard and garden. There are also daily prayer walks, known as brojanice, where residents go for a walk while praying. There is free time as well, during which they read books, watch spiritual films, discuss specific topics, and play board games," Lukman told Kurir.

Hierarchy and Discipline

In the house we visited, there were ten residents, while other houses can accommodate more than 20 people. The community’s order and responsibilities are overseen by the most senior resident—the one who has progressed the furthest in the treatment programme—referred to as the elder:

"In general, a strict hierarchy is maintained in the house, based on the length of time each resident has been in treatment."

Through this programme, the Church treats not only drug addicts but also those struggling with alcohol, gambling, and even video game addiction. Children are also treated.

"There have been cases where younger individuals arrive with a serious problem related to video games. It’s rare, but it does happen. The programme lasts 30 months—sometimes longer, sometimes shorter, depending on individual assessments. In most cases, children are enrolled in the programme by their parents, as they are not yet mature enough to make the decision themselves. These are often situations where the children manipulate their parents, lie to them, and emotionally blackmail them. Of course, the brotherhood is always more lenient with younger residents. The youngest resident we had was a marijuana user," Lukman tells us.

Foto: Petar Aleksić

During the programme, children attend school as external students, preparing their subjects within the community, with the help of other residents.

There have also been residents as old as 60, primarily those struggling with alcohol addiction.