The first take was recorded back in November, and after filming in Belgrade and Perlez, the crew has now moved to Buenos Aires, the city where the story is set. The leading roles have been given to Aleksandar Gavranić and Zlatan Vidović, two friends far from their homeland who, unexpectedly, set themselves a great mission.

Filming continues in Argentina. The story revolves around Blagoje Jovović, who, in 1957, recognised one of the founders and leader of the Ustaša Nazi-fascist movement and war criminal, Ante Pavelić, in distant Buenos Aires and wounded him, after which Pavelić fled to Spain and died two years later. Jovović's act was purely patriotic, dedicated to the hundreds of thousands murdered in Ustaša crimes. This historically significant film was produced under the auspices of the production company Traktor Production and Telekom Serbia, with support from the Film Centre of Serbia.

Foto: Stefan Andrić

The leading roles have been entrusted to the brilliant and well-established actors Aleksandar Gavranić and Zlatan Vidović, who will guide viewers through the entire story of two friends far away from home, who, unexpectedly, take on a great mission. For the purpose of filming, Aleksandar and Zlatan attended Spanish language classes for six months. The production is still keeping the actor playing Pavelić a secret. The film is set in Buenos Aires, about ten years after the Second World War.

Foto: Instagram Blagoje Jovović

The main character, Blagoje Jovović, and his friend Jakov run a cork factory and lead an ideal family life in exile until one day, in a crowded street, Blagoje accidentally spots a man with a tattoo of the Ustaša symbol. This sight reopens old wounds for Blagoje. In the rest of this intense thriller, the two protagonists face numerous challenges and dangers as they attempt to identify the Ustaša criminal in a city of millions and bring him to justice for his crimes.

Foto: Instagram Blagoje Jovović

Filming began in November, and after locations in Belgrade and Perlez, the crew has now moved to Buenos Aires, the city where the story takes place. The creative team has successfully recreated the era through sets and costumes, aiming to present this historical event from the second half of the twentieth century as authentically as possible.

The film's screenplay is written by Nebojša Pajkić, who is also the project's director, alongside Mirko Stojković and Strahinja Madžarević. Directing the film is one of Serbia’s most promising filmmakers, Nemanja Ćeranić, known for The Son’s Will, the film Sunday about Džej, and several episodes of the TV series South Wind.

Foto: Kurir TV

Marija Jovović, daughter of Blagoje Jovović, who lives in Argentina, has expressed her support for the film’s production. She attended the film’s opening in Belgrade and has shared several photos from Argentina. She stated that she remembers Blagoje as a caring father and a wonderful husband.