N. B. (17) attended secondary school in Bor until her ninth month of pregnancy and resumed just two months after giving birth. Thanks to her perseverance and the support of her parents, she successfully overcame all challenges.



“She was so tiny when they brought her to me. But with chubby little cheeks. The sweetest baby ever. I held her close to my chest, hugged her tightly, and thought: ‘God, thank You for this! Baby, I will fight for you, I will do whatever it takes to make you happy. I will be a good mum, just the kind you deserve!’ "

This is how N. B. (17) from the village of Zlot near Bor shares her story with Kurir. Her life took a different path from that of most of her peers. She found out she was pregnant at 15 and became a mother to a baby girl at just 16.

While her peers were going out, having fun, talking for hours about that one boy who wouldn’t text back, travelling, and meeting for coffee, this young mum was welcoming the dawn while rocking her half-asleep baby—giving her love when she needed comfort, soothing her through colic, and watching as her first teeth started to grow...

Her life, due to circumstances and the choices she made, is vastly different from that of other teenagers. She shared with Kurir how it all happened and the challenges that come with pregnancy at such an early age.

Teen Pregnancy

Foto: Privatna Arhiva

“I became pregnant in May 2023, but I didn’t actually know until December,” N. begins her story.

She had no symptoms, she says. She didn’t experience nausea or vomiting, and she still had regular periods. Her body, she explains, didn’t change much. Her belly grew slightly, but since she was of a sturdier build, as she says, she didn’t pay much attention to it.

She was in a relationship with a boy she loved, and although they weren’t always careful with contraception, pregnancy never even crossed her mind.

“In December, I went with my mum to the gynaecologist because, although I had regular periods, they were unusual. The doctor examined me, and then came the shock. She told me I was pregnant, that I was entering my seventh month, and that I was expecting a baby girl. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing,” she recalls.

Her mother was in shock, too. For days, she was utterly speechless. Her father as well. It took them a few days to process what was happening. A serious conversation followed, but so did their unconditional support.

Foto: Privatna Arhiva

Unfortunately, this young girl says, the same wasn’t true for the baby’s father, who is now 21.

“I called him after the appointment. He was completely stunned. At first, he made a small effort. He even came with me to my last check-up. For the first month or two after the birth, he visited us a few times, but then that stopped too. We broke up. He told me there was no point in relying on him because sooner or later, he would have another child. Now he has a new girlfriend and is living his life. Of course, that’s very painful for me because it’s hard to have a child while one parent is absent. It hurts, and it’s not fair to the child,” she says calmly, but with sadness in her voice.

Family Support While She’s at School

Despite all the challenges and difficulties she faced, she never stopped pushing forward. This brave girl kept going. She attended secondary school in Bor up until her ninth month of pregnancy. She studied, completed assignments, and took tests. After taking a two-month break following the birth to be with her baby, her classmates sent her notes on what she needed to cover. So, while her baby slept, she tried to catch up—and she did! She successfully completed the school year and, in September, returned to class with her peers.

“My baby was born on 12 February by caesarean section. She weighed 3,450 grams. When they brought her to me, she was all wrapped up, tiny, but with chubby cheeks. Tears welled up in my eyes, and I told her: ‘I will give you all the endless love in this world!’ "

Fear of Negative Comments She admits she was afraid of how her friends would react to the fact that she was pregnant, but luckily, she was met with support. “The first person I told was my best friend. She took it wonderfully. She gave me tremendous support. She still visits us often and plays with my daughter. I was scared I wouldn’t fit in anymore and that there would be negative comments because, of course, I’m different from everyone else. But everyone accepted me, and there were no problems. That was all I needed—to be accepted as I am,” she says.

Foto: Privatna Arhiva

At first, she admits, it was hard and exhausting. She knew nothing about babies. She spent sleepless nights. She was tired. But her parents were by her side the whole time, helping her.

Her parents and grandmother take care of her daughter while she is at school.

This young girl has been through many challenges, but she has never regretted the path her life has taken.