Slušaj vest

Darko Perić, known worldwide as one of the protagonists of Netflix’s series Money Heist, shares nostalgic memories of his hometown Kladovo in an interview with Kurir



Actor Darko Perić, who has lived in Spain for the past two decades, was briefly in Belgrade last week. He was a guest at the Tourism Fair, where he also presented his documentary The Danube Is My Sea, showcasing the beauty and tourism potential of the Đerdap Gorge. The actor hosted the Đerdap Riviera stand on Saturday and took a few minutes to speak with Kurir journalists.

Foto: Printsrkin

Darko was born in Kladovo, now lives in Barcelona, and has acted in several Spanish productions, including Money Heist, where he played the character Helsinki. The series won the award for Best Drama at the 46th International Emmy Awards in 2018, bringing him global fame and nearly four million Instagram followers.

How does it feel to return to your homeland?

"I don’t come to Serbia often, but it is a great honour to attend the fair and represent Kladovo," says Perić. "People here and around the world need to see it because the Danube and Đerdap Gorge are Serbia’s top tourist attractions. Moreover, this is the border between two worlds – East and West."

Darko na Sajmu Foto: Kurir

What are your memories of growing up?

"The Danube was my sea," he recalls. "I grew up just 50 metres from the river."

Did you learn to swim there?

"No, I learned at the seaside because of the salt water," he explains. "As kids, we loved racing and diving. The Danube is a very dangerous river."

Foto: EPA Etienne Laurent

What’s new in terms of film projects?

"Last year, I worked non-stop for eight months," says Perić. "I filmed three movies in France, three in Italy, and one in Serbia. In Belgrade, I worked on an English-language film called Absolution, which is currently in post-production. I expect some of these films to be released by the end of the year. At the moment, I’m preparing for new roles."

Are you more appreciated abroad than in Serbia?

"That doesn’t matter to me, I don’t dwell on it," he responds. "I do a job I love, and I have my friends and family. I haven’t received interesting enough offers from Serbia, and since I had engagements elsewhere, I didn’t need to accept roles here. I do regret not filming Blok 27. Milica Tomović, whose Kelti I adore, invited me to join. My neighbour Ivana Mladenović also stars in the series."

An invitation to feature in the TV series Blok 27 Foto: Dunja Dopsaj

Can Spain be compared to Serbia?

"Not to Serbia, but it can be compared to the former Yugoslavia," says Perić. "In Spain, the River Ebro reminds me of my homeland. I would recommend that your readers visit the town of Caspe. I go there often. I can fish for catfish. Spain is a large country, and in terms of mentality, we are very similar."

Have directors there typecast you because of Money Heist? How do you fight against that?

"Of course," he says. "There is no fighting it. You have to accept it. I can’t play a Spaniard with my accent and appearance. If you are blonde and tall, you play someone from Northern Europe, whereas we typically get cast as Russians."

Fan of the TV series Besa; Foto: Promo

Do you have time to watch Serbian series? What do you like?

"I watched Besa," he says. "For the first time in one of our series, other languages were included. I also found Black Wedding interesting because it takes place in my Vlach region. A few days ago, I started watching Wild Beasts. Our market is small, but a lot is being produced. I studied in Romania, where they have a bigger market, yet we produce more. I like their cinematographic style."

Fest has been running for over half a century. Have you ever been invited?

"I remember Fest," says Perić. "When a film would come to Kladovo, we were overjoyed. I have never attended Fest. Two years ago, I produced a film I shot in Kyrgyzstan called Territory. We were in Moscow and Cairo, but I don’t have distributors here. I would love to come to Fest."

Milena Radulović Foto: Branimir Milovanović

The first Serbian-Spanish series Scar has been filmed. Why aren’t you in it?

"I auditioned for the series," he explains. "I heard firsthand from the director, who is my friend, why I wasn’t cast. At the time, I didn’t have a beard. They didn’t want Darko without a beard. It was cheaper for them to find another actor. I haven’t had a chance to watch it yet."

Lidija Kordić Foto: Promo

Milena Radulović has landed a leading role in Spain. Do you have any advice for her?

"Our people are talented," says Perić. "They learn languages very quickly. I worked with Lidija Kordić, who learned Italian in record time for a role. There is room for every actor in Spain. Milena could play an Eastern European beauty. I wish her the best of luck."

Darko without a beard; PHOTO CREDIT: EPA Daniel Gonzalez

Serbia’s Image in Spain

‘We’re Known for Đoković, Footballers, and Basketball Players’

What is Serbia’s image in Spain?