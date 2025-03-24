Slušaj vest

Last Friday, the companies WMG (Wireless Media Group) and dm drogerie markt officially planted the one-millionth seedling as part of the Plant A Tree project, thus achieving the ambitious goal of planting one million trees across Serbia. This historic milestone was marked on the International Day of Forests at the “Donje Podunavlje” forest management unit in Ivanovo, in the presence of partners, project ambassadors, and members of the diplomatic corps.

Foto: Damir Dervišagić

The Plant A Tree project has become a symbol of social responsibility and a key initiative in the fight to preserve Serbia’s natural environment. Over the course of six years, the initiative has grown and evolved continuously, with the strength of collective effort proving essential to achieving these impressive results. The project has covered more than 500 locations across Serbia and brought greenery to 40 cities and municipalities. In addition, a total of 12.3 tons of seeds have been collected, 1,500 volunteers engaged, and 45 educational workshops for children organised.

Foto: Mladen Nikolić

Representatives of WMG and dm drogerie markt spoke about the project: Ana Aleksić, Member of the Management Board of WMG, CEO of WMG Media, and Chairwoman of the WMG Foundation Board, as well as Svetlana Jovanović Mitić, Head of Marketing and Communications at dm Serbia and North Macedonia.

Foto: Zorana Jevtić

Ana Aleksić, Member of the Management Board of WMG, CEO of WMG Media, and Chairwoman of the WMG Foundation Board, made the following statement on the occasion:

“On the International Day of Forests, we reached a historic and long-awaited goal – we planted the one-millionth seedling in our country. This important moment stands as a testament to the strength and dedication of WMG, a leader in digital transformation and media, which, as a socially responsible company, recognizes the importance of sustainability and actively contributes to the preservation of natural resources. Plant A Tree is an initiative that, over six years, has connected thousands of individuals, organizations, and institutions throughout Serbia, creating a movement with real, long-term impact on the environment. What began as a simple tree-planting activity has today become a symbol of social responsibility and activism. One million seedlings planted is a reflection of our vision to contribute to sustainability and environmental protection, while also inspiring others to join this important project. We owe great gratitude to all our partners, volunteers, employees, and everyone who recognized the importance of this initiative and, through their engagement, helped make the planting of the millionth seedling a reality. This success brings even greater responsibility and obliges us to carry on with the same goal. Our commitment to a greener environment is an integral part of the company’s operations and daily work,” concluded Ana Aleksić.

“For us at dm drogerie markt, the Plant A Tree project has, from the very beginning, represented more than an ecological initiative – it is a joint endeavour that brings people together and contributes to lasting change. With one million trees planted, we have proven just how much collective effort can contribute to a greener future. We are proud that anyone can get involved in this project – through volunteering, education, or raising awareness – because every tree we plant today means a healthier environment for generations to come,” said Svetlana Jovanović Mitić, Head of Marketing and Communications at dm Serbia and North Macedonia.