Slušaj vest

Belgrade, 30 March 2025 – The company MONDO INC d.o.o. strongly denies and protests against yet another spin and falsehood by the media owned by Dragan Šolak – the N1 and Nova S portals – which, for the third time in just two days and despite publishing our previous denial, once again falsely claim that Kurir threatened students and protest participants. In republishing this claim, N1 and Nova S failed – as legally required – to indicate that the information had previously been denied.

Today, N1 and Nova S took things a step further by publishing false information that our owner had a meeting with Mr Vesić a few days ago, and attempted to substantiate this claim by unlawfully publishing a photograph that was taken several years ago.

The two individuals pictured have openly acknowledged a 25-year friendship. However, the fact that N1 and Nova S are claiming that the meeting took place a few days ago – using an old photo as “evidence” of the meeting, and placing this information within the context of false allegations that Kurir had threatened protest participants in one of its articles – clearly shows the intention of N1 and Nova S to continue their campaign against Kurir through false and distorted portrayals of the facts. Their aim is to falsely insinuate that Mr Vesić exerts influence over Kurir, all with the intention of “dragging“ Kurir into a conflict with students and protest participants.

N1 and Nova S published all of this in an unsigned article, without any attempt to verify the facts, using as their source an anonymous social media profile, the owner of which is unknown.

This type of unprofessional conduct by N1 and Nova S is in direct violation of all journalistic standards and ethics – the very same standards these media outlets frequently accuse others of violating, while claiming for themselves an unassailable and indisputable right to interpret them. Meanwhile, their own acts of distortion, spinning, misrepresentation and manipulation – all in the interest of their owner – are portrayed as exemplary journalism, and they attack anyone who points out their lack of professionalism.

The company Mondo will use all legal means available to protect its rights, as well as to protect the public from this kind of media abuse. We will also inform all relevant international and domestic organisations and institutions of yet another attack on our company and our media.

Belgrade, 30/05/2024