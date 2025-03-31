Slušaj vest

Belgrade, 28 March 2025 – The latest campaign directed against the journalists and management of Kurir represents the culmination of a selective and malicious approach by the media group United Media—specifically the television channels Nova S and N1—aimed at inciting hate speech and violence.

The current campaign targeting the Kurir newsroom was launched on the platform X through a post that labelled a single sentence from one of our articles as a threat, without taking into account that it was a commentary on the well-known and frequent statements of Professor Jovo Bakić, who openly advocates violence against political opponents. Among other things, in one of his appearances he stated: “They will be floating down the Sava and the Danube.” It is clear that anyone who ignores this context when interpreting Kurir’s publication is seeking to exploit the moment and further inflame rising tensions in society. This is precisely the intent of media outlets such as Nova S and N1 and their owners. This is not merely an attack on the Kurir newsroom, but also an attempt to manipulate public opinion.

"Kurir has never targeted students participating in blockades, but it is fully committed to exposing those who seek to manipulate them—that is, those who exploit their protests for political purposes. It is for this very reason that we will not cease investigating the activities and dealings of United Media and their owners.

We condemn violence in all its forms, regardless of its source. On this occasion, we wish to state clearly that should anything happen to the journalists or editors of Kurir, responsibility will lie with Nova S, N1, and the irresponsible individuals behind this attack, who will be held accountable,” the Kurir newsroom stated.