A malicious and unscrupulous campaign is currently underway against our company, the editorial team of the newspaper Kurir, and our employees, orchestrated by United Media, with N1 and Nova S at the forefront. The culmination of the attacks on the Kurir editorial office by N1 has been the insulting and public targeting of our journalists – not through the involvement of students, but with the support of a paid audience.

With a group of followers who are business-affiliated with the United Group and United Media systems, the N1 team arrived outside the editorial offices of Kurir, Novosti, and Politika.

N1 Television broadcast live what it called a protest, the height of unprofessionalism of which was the reading out of names from Kurir’s imprint by individuals gathered around N1. In doing so, Kurir employees were clearly targeted and marked, in an atmosphere of insult and lynching, accompanied by threats and chants – “No one will ever forgive Kurir’s dark past again” and “Don’t later claim ‘we were just doing our job.’” It is telling that such actions come from N1 – a media outlet not registered in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Serbia, operating outside Serbian legal frameworks with an alleged headquarters abroad, and which does not have a properly published imprint or an appointed editor-in-chief – meaning it is unclear who edits its content, and thus no one is held accountable for it within the Republic of Serbia

The attack on Kurir has been ongoing for days, with N1 and Nova continuously attempting to accuse Kurir of unprofessional reporting and to fabricate a conflict between our editorial team and students.

The motivation behind their actions lies in one thing only: They are utterly unable to match us in competitive market performance and professional standards.

In light of all the above, and with the aim of protecting the safety of our employees and the reputation of our company, we have formulated three specific demands:

1. A public apology from United Media and N1 for the shameful reading of our imprint and the targeting of Kurir editorial staff live on N1’s programme

2. That the competent state authorities respond to our complaint and prosecute all individuals involved in issuing threats against Kurir