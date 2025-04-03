According to the March data by Gemius, which provides official readership figures for the web portals in Serbia, WMG continues its complete dominance on the Serbian market, with 128,448 users more than the second-ranked and 239,712 more than the third-ranked media group

We are the most read, have the greatest number of real users and the most engaged and loyal readership, with our media portfolio covering 79.25 percent of internet users in Serbia.

We would like to thank everyone who places their trust in our web portals, spearheaded by Kurir, Mondo, and Espreso, which remain in the top 10 websites in Serbia.

The power of media groups

WMG is a digital media company No. 1 in Serbia in terms of the number of real users – 3.59 million, which is 3.71 percent more than the competitors, with 79.25 percent of internet users in Serbia each spent as much as on average one hour and three minutes monthly on our web portals.

Dominance in the SPORT and WOMAN/LIFESTYLE categories

In terms of specific content categories, WMG is an undisputed leader in the sport and woman/lifestyle segments.

KURIR THE MOST READ WEB PORTAL IN SERBIA

According to the official readership figures for the Serbian web portals, Kurir.rs has been the most-read Serbian website for an incredible 76 consecutive months, with by far and ahead the greatest number of page views and the readership who spent an average of 55 minutes on the web portal. In March, Kurir had over 186 million page views, which is five percent more than the nearest competitor.

MONDO AHEAD OF DIRECT COMPETITION

The Mondo WEB portal continues to demonstrate its strength in the market, with 24,384 more REAL users than the fifth-placed N1, and 67,584 more than the sixth-placed Nova.rs. Kurir and Mondo further reinforce the dominance of the WMG group, securing positions among the top five websites according to official web portal readership metrics in Serbia, as measured by Gemius. These results once again confirm WMG’s position as the market leader.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR TRUST!

In addition to Kurir, Mondo, and Espreso, our specialized brands also contribute to the results of the WMG media division: Smartlife, Lepa & Srećna, Stvar ukusa, Sensa, Wanted, Yumama, Glossy, Stil, Elle Srbija, EUpravo Zato, and others. Part of the WMG family is also the advertising website Sasomange, which has been growing steadily in terms of the number of advertisements and registered users.

We would like to thank all of you who contribute to our successes – our readers and viewers, all our staff, our clients, and our partners.

* The research conducted by gemiusAudience monitors the visitor figures of Serbian web pages. The research includes over 100 Serbian internet websites, which is why gemiusAudience has become a standard in internet research and measurement, accepted by all the relevant media agencies, online media, and advertisers in the countries of Eastern and Central Europe. The data provided by what has as yet been the only official research into the visitor figures of the Serbian web pages are comparable and publicly available on the following web address: https://e-public.gemius.com/rs