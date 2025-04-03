Slušaj vest

WMG continues its complete digital dominance, and Kurir has been positioned as the most powerful media brand ever since Gemius introduced the presentation of media brand power. The official March data confirm that Kurir is the most-read web portal in Serbia, and that Kurir Television is among the most-viewed cable TV channels on the networks on which it is available.

Kurir the most read web portal in Serbia in March as well

According to the official readership figures for the Serbian web portals, Kurir.rs has been the most-read Serbian website for as many as 76 consecutive months, with by far and ahead the greatest number of page views and the readership who spent an average of 55 minutes on the web portal. In March, Kurir had over 186 million page views, which is five percent more than the nearest competitor.

Foto: Gemius

KURIR STIL: The No. 1 women’s web portal in Serbia

As for women’s web portals, the Gemius data shows that Kurir Stil has positioned itself as the leading website in Serbia. In March, as many as 24.6 million page views were recorded, i.e. 6.5 million more page views than the second-ranked women’s website. Kurir Stil users have over 35.67 percent more page views, which confirms the high quality of the Kurir Stil website content. If the time spent by the citizens of Serbia on the Kurir Stil web portal is added up, the result is an incredible number of 67 years and 342 days. This means we are 128k hours ahead of the second-ranked women’s website.

1/4 Vidi galeriju Stil Foto: Gemius

KURIR ZDRAVLJE: The top choice for health information in Serbia

According to the Gemius data for March, Kurir Zdravlje remains the first choice of people who seek the latest information on health, diet, exercise, and mental health in Serbia. Compared to its competitors, Kurir Zdravlje has 37 percent more visits, which confirms its superiority and relevance. In March, the users of this web portal had as many as 709,668 page views more than the users of Telegraf eKlinika, spending five minutes on average on the Kurir Zdravlje web portal. Compared to Telegraf eKlinika, Kurir Zdravlje has 48,624 users more monthly, which confirms it is the key destination for all those looking for quality advice and expert articles on current health-related topics. With content created to meet the needs of both experts and those who endeavour to improve their health, this web portal is your reliable source of information regarding all aspects of maintaining good health.

1/6 Vidi galeriju Kurir Zdravlje Foto: Gemius

KURIR TECH: No. 1 destination for all technology information in Serbia

According to the Gemius data for March, Kurir Tech stands out as the leading choice for all those who wish to obtain information on the latest developments in the world of technology. This section offers comprehensive information about big technology companies, social media, cutting-edge software and hardware solutions, gaming, artificial intelligence, and cryptocurrencies. Kurir Tech also offers advice on internet safety, detailed product reviews, as well as information on smart devices, electric cars, and the use of AI in everyday life. This web portal is dedicated to providing useful "how to" advice and the analyses of the impact of technology on society and user psychology. Compared to its competitors, Kurir Tech has 67,776 more users. Kurir Tech users spend as much as 88.66 percent more time on the tech web pages than the users of B92 Tehnopolis, have over 16 percent more visits, and have 28 percent more page views, which confirms the quality of the Kurir Tech web portal content.

1/4 Vidi galeriju Kurir Tech Foto: Gemius

Kurir Television among the most viewed cable television channels on the networks on which it is available

In only four years of broadcasting, Kurir Television has managed to position itself among the most-viewed cable television channels on the networks where it is available. Recently, it has often been the most viewed cable television channel in Serbia in the ‘all viewers’ category.

We have the largest viewership share and the reach that exceeds 650,000 viewers daily, as well as the highest steady annual viewership share growth (over 50 percent) of all cable channels with respect to the general viewership, with said growth exceeding 40 percent in the target group. (Source: Nielsen)