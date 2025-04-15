Tara was joined on the winner’s podium in the second episode of Superpotera by Nemanja Nešić from Niš, who won an incredible 1,480,000 dinars by defeating all four Chasers.

Slušaj vest

Tara Marković, a final-year pupil at a Belgrade preparatory school, impressed viewers of Superpotera by defeating three Chasers and winning 1,000,000 dinars. However, she won the hearts of the audience even before achieving this success, with the way she introduced herself at the beginning of her appearance..

Tara Marković u kvizu Superpotera Foto: Adrenalin produkcija

Although initially surprised by Tara’s age, the Chasers very quickly realised that she was not to be underestimated and that she possessed remarkable knowledge. In addition to attending the final year of a Belgrade preparatory school, Tara Marković has many hobbies – one of which, writing, has grown into something more than a pastime. In fact, by the age of eighteen, she had already published two novels – the first at just ten years old, and the second at seventeen

Superpotera Foto: Adrenalin produkcija

Besides her interest in literature, history and music, Tara is also known for her great sense of humanity. She shared with those in the studio the story of how, at the age of eight, she donated her hair to be made into wigs for children battling cancer. This brilliant young woman fully met expectations in the first game, giving five correct answers and carrying over the maximum 100,000 dinars into the second round. She chose to face three Chasers for the prize of 1,000,000 dinars and, it seems, achieved this with little difficulty

Nemanja Nešić u kvizu Superpotera Foto: Adrenalin produkcija

“What a show of force. That’s how it’s done! So young, yet so many achievements. We’re all proud of you,” said the new Chaser Dušan Macura, clearly impressed.

Tara was joined on the winner’s podium in the second episode of Superpotera by Nemanja Nešić from Niš, who won an incredible 1,480,000 dinars by defeating all four Chasers. Nemanja’s masterful victory earned him prolonged applause from the studio audience and the Chasers alike, followed by a hug and the host’s comment: “It’s as if the national football team had won the European Championship.”

Bonus video: Memedović u kvizu "Potera"