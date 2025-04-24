Jazz, soul and pop singer and flautist announces the concert promotion of her new album, which will take place at the Youth Centre on 30 April, and shares her advice with young people who wish to pursue this type of music.

As part of the traditional celebration of International Jazz Day, the Belgrade Youth Centre will mark this important occasion on 30 April with a concert promotion of Irena Blagojević’s new album. This new, fourth album by the jazz, soul and pop singer and flautist, entitled Srebro i Zlato (Silver and Gold), released by PGP RTS, features eight songs – six original tracks and two cover versions. Irena’s authentic vocal expression and her flute have long since found their way to audiences.

Foto: Aleksandar Karić

Do you feel nervous ahead of the concert at the Youth Centre?

“I would rather say I feel excitement and great joy. It’s wonderful that the concert is both a promotion of the album Srebro i Zlato and a celebration of International Jazz Day.”

How do you view the jazz scene in Serbia and its position in relation to other musical genres?

“The jazz scene exists within a small circle of people who are professionally involved in it – and the same goes for the audience. Jazz can connect with any mainstream genre, but it can also exist independently. On a global scale, it is hardly present in the media.”



The album Srebro i Zlato, which you will be presenting for the first time at the concert, contains eight compositions. What connects them?

“The songs on the album are united by my immense love for music. I composed six new songs and created arrangements for two urban folk songs. I have an emotional connection with each of them – it couldn’t be otherwise – they’re like old friends to me. ‘Tako Mi Trebaš’, ‘Umorna’, ‘Srebro i Zlato’ – they already speak for themselves.”

Irena says that it was her faith in music that brought her success Foto: Aleksandar Karić

How did it feel to return to PGP RTS?

“PGP is our oldest record label, and I have great respect for that. We had a good collaboration on the album Blistavi Grad, so I wanted to repeat it with Srebro i Zlato. I believe everything is as it should be.”



The album’s title symbolises perseverance and faith in what you do. How would you describe your musical journey through that lens?

“It’s precisely that perseverance, belief in music, belief in myself and a noble path that have brought me to this point – along with carefully and meaningfully chosen steps. I chose silver and golden thoughts, and it is because of them that I continue to endure.”



Was it a pleasure to work with legends like Jovan Maljoković and Dušan Duda Bezuha? What did you learn from them?

“On several occasions, both when I was very young and later on, I had the opportunity to perform live with Jova Maljoković. He is an exceptional saxophonist, a true professional, and an extremely kind man. I collaborated closely with Duda Bezuha on my previous album Pero, and this time we also worked on the arrangement for the song “Začarani Grad”. He is like a musical sky – a musical eternal child and a fantastic player. It is a privilege to work with people of such experience, and a great pleasure too.”

The singer says jazz music must be loved and listened to deeply Foto: Aleksandar Karić

What would you say to young musicians who want to pursue jazz in Serbia?

“First and foremost, they should enrol in a jazz school, as this is now possible in our country. We have a secondary music school and an academy, but ultimately it depends on us – how much we achieve, how hard we work, how passionate we are. Jazz must be loved and listened to a lot, understood through knowledge, and practised in club sessions and concerts. One must have great patience, but also a clear vision of what one wants to achieve – that’s the only way to reach the goal.”

Do you work with young singers?